ALVIN
Albrecht announces presidential scholars
Alvin Community College President Christal M. Albrecht recently recognized students as the 2020 Presidential Scholars for their academic accomplishments thrghout the school year.
To be eligible for the Presidential Scholar distinction, students must have completed a minimum 45 semester hours and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA. Additional requirements include 18 of those credits must be core curriculum and 12 semester hours must have been completed within the past calendar year. Recipients must also have no record of any academic dishonesty or disciplinary charges.
ALVIN: Karalyn Clark, Caroline Hall, Minjoo Kang, Kelly Mclaughlin, Sara Persons, Abigail Russell and Mariah Soto.
MANVEL: Zhigang Ji.
PEARLAND: Hanikka Phoebe Jugo, Jane Kasinga, Amanda Lindsey, Caleb Lira, Khanh Nguyen, Kessiya Philip, Karolyn Raj, Mariana Razo, Doran Reyes, Jennifer Tamayo and Marjan Zakeri.
ROSHARON: Jael Anorga and Adeline Nzeribe.
OXFORD, Miss.
Locals graduate from Ole Miss
The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,400 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual commencement May 9. Graduates from Brazoria County included:
PEARLAND
Julia Grace Charnitsky received a bachelor of arts. She is a history major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Drew Douglas Hall received a master of education. He is a Curriculum and Instruction major in the graduate school.
Sydney Nicole Gutierrez received a bachelor of business administration. She is a general business major in the School of Business Administration.
ROSHARON
Megan Marie Gusman received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the School of Engineering.
