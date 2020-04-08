Sara Richards
I want to send a Shout Out to our “Face Mask Heroes.” Each of these amazing people have made our nursing team and our frontline health care workers a handmade mask. This act of kindness shows the love our community has for our staff and our residents of Country Village Care. A heartfelt thanks goes to Karen Phillips, Jan King, Susan Holt, Maureen Vrazel, Jolene Bankston, Renee Eudaley, Marivel Garcia, Melissa Vrazel, Ashley Dixon, Gloria Sanderson, Ella Bruce, Jeremy Bruce, Sandra Leavey, Margaret Vrazel Bargas, Nina Vrazel, Nichole Damian, Gloria llbara, and Sarah Latiolais. Thank you for our treasured masks!
Lindsie Yearsin
I would like to send a shout out to all my clients at Ulta. I miss every single one. I’ve been praying and thinking about each one of you.
Ashley Merimon
We loved the cake, Grandma Kelly! Love Zoey, Chloe, Jojo, Kodee, and Gabbi. Love you too, Grandma Lear.
Lisa Boykin Custer
I would like to give a shout out to my parents, Steve and Sandy Boykin, and my grandfather, Earl Boykin. We are missing our family gatherings. Love y’all!
Haedyn Hyde
Missing my Nana, Grandmother, Pawpaw and Grandma so much. Love you all and can’t wait to see you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of heartfelt love and congratulations to Willie and Bessie Jammer on your 58th wedding anniversary. May God continue to bless you with love and happiness in your marriage. God bless you in your journey through life as you stand tall as an example of God’s unconditional love. Happy Anniversary. “Live a life of love, just as Christ loved us.” Ephesians 5:2
Emily William
On behalf of Bess Brannen third-grade teachers: Shout Out to Clara, Anderson, Asia, Adysen, Anthony, Garrett, Sarah, Sierra, Aaden, Haley, Iliana, Thomas, Santiago, Ava, JR, Kensley, Kylee Jo, Benjamin, Walker, Luke, Tripptyn, Keilan, Curie, Jason, Reagan, Gloria, Alexis, Charlotte, Omar, Sawyer, Sam, Miles, Ben, Aaliyah, Londyn, Jeremiah, Bronson, Claire, Brendon, Sofia G., Emerson, Corbyn, Breann, Noah and Chase. Thank you for completing our daily assignment. We are so proud of you!
Patty Guthrie
I miss my dad. He’s in Louisiana and will be 80 next month.
Sandra Shepard
I’m missing Nova and her very first birthday in Sweeny. Thank goodness for Amazon. Hope you enjoyed your gifts. More to come.
Sonia Foger
I am really missing all of my babies at School For Little People. I am also missing my grown kiddos, Spencer and Taylor, a nurse at UTMB Galveston, and Olivia in College Station, who is still going into work as an accountant.
Christa Bobista
My Mom and Dad, my brother David and his family, Angela, and Tawnya and Sean Beene are my family and I miss them so much. But I especially miss my kids at Alvin High School. The hardest part is not going to work every day to see my kids.
Wendi Hubbard-Sims
My family and I are missing our pastors (Guillermo Santiago, Bethany Du Bose Santiago, Haddie, Prissy, Baby Girl, Lil Man and (soon to be) love bug. We love y’all and miss you all so much. Going crazy not being able to visit our dear friends.
Brandy Martin
My dearest sister Heather Martin and my two nephews. I’d love to spend this lockdown with you three, in Lake Jackson, Texas, or North Pole, Alaska. No time with you is ever wasted! P.S Your nephew would like to give you a real kiss, not just thru FaceTime. Hope to see you soon. Love always, Joyce and PK.
Rachel Ensminger Seymour
Chris, Andy, Alex and I are missing seeing my parents, Jack and Carolynn Ensminger. They are in Carriage Inn and we aren’t allowed to visit. It has been hard on them. Missing our family in Louisiana, too. Prayers to all and we will be #betterthanbefore.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of everlasting love and blissful joy to my wonderful husband, John H. Johnson, on our 46th wedding anniversary. Love is a many splendid things, and love is a fruit in season at all times and within reach of every hand. A marriage built on Christ can flourish through the years when two lives choose to commit. Happy anniversary. “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God.” 1st John 4:7
Pattie Patrick
Missing my grandma, Martha Danford. I wish I could be there to hug her and spend time with her. I love you, Grandma!
Lisa Finley
I’m missing all my friends in Texas. Stay safe my friends and everyone else. Soon this will be over and real hugs will be a thing again.
Holly Martin
I look forward to the day I can actually hug my mom’s neck. She’s at Oak Village Nursing facility. I love you, Mom, so much!
Francene Krejci Lindsey
I long for the day to give my mom a hug. She is at Oak Village Healthcare nursing facility. I love her so very much!
Selina Ivy
Missing my students and coworkers at Clute Intermediate. #BetterTogether #AllIn
Maria Corona Kouches
All my kids and grandkids, Jason and Jessica Kouches and the boys, Alicia and Joaquin Cordova and the kids, Tina and Oscar Hernandez and the kids, Kassidy Kouches. Can’t wait for a big family get-together after this is over.
Stephanie Ramirez
I miss every single student that attends Frontier Elementary in Angleton, as well as every staff member.
Michelle Doss
I miss all my students and coworkers at Angleton High School.
Dianna Tamez
Big Shout out to Mom and Victor Tamez from Galveston Texas. Hope to see you in the near future. #TeamTamez
Tammy Hunt
My daughter Brandy and my grandsons Everett, Bryce and Aiden. Love y’all.
Shana Calderon Frank
I miss my littles and staff at ACS and I miss my PHAmily at PowerHouse Athletics.
Kimberly Lopez
My family, co-workers, church! Grandma!
Devon Townsend
I miss my grandkids more than anything. I love you Eldan and Ellie!
MiMi Warren
Missing my Gran’Girls so much … and our kids, too.
Liz Rodriguez
I love you Grandma Helen! We miss you so much.
Amber Yanez
I miss my family and my PHAmily from PowerHouse Athletics.
Sable Hail
My daughters, grandchildren family, church family and friends.
Melissa Butterfield
I miss my dad hugs. I also miss my students and coworkers at AJH. #BecauseWeAreWildcats!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of eternal love and get well prayers to a pillar of the community and one of God’s giants in the ministry, Pastor Lonnie C. Dews. Dr. Dews is the esteemed pastor of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and moderator of the Lincoln District Association. May you be confident and secure in the knowledge of the inward peace we get as we daily depend on God’s grace and strength. Know that we are constantly petitioning God to renew, revive, refresh and restore your health. “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.” Isaiah 40:29
Amanda Mata
My daughter Alexis Mata, who lives in Magnolia. It’s been over a month now. I’m counting the days till I get to give you a big hug. I love you.
Michael Ann Gresham Chaplin
I miss seeing everyone as well. Haven’t heard from Roger, so I am assuming he is OK. That’s only six. We can get a big table and still see everyone.
Tammy Davis
Missing my grandbabies. Missing Wednesday night El Toro with Minnie Horn, Janie Smith, Michael Ann Gresham Chaplin and Roger Pritchard. Can’t forget all our customers coming in to Sweet Ts Diner. Hope to see everyone soon.
Wanda Yaws
We’re missing our kids, grandkids Haley and Emily, and parents.
Christina Springston
My grandparents, Maureen and Florin Vrazel from Danbury.
Stephen Cook
Missing my softball family.
Echo Coe
Missing my softball girls.
April Collins
Missing all my family. Easter will not be the be the same without you, Patsy Risinger Adair, Jami Johnson, Justin Johnson, Ronnie M Lee, Harley Adair, Leslie Adair, Robert Lee Alicia M. Zavala, Diana Lee, Hannah Richey, Leigha Miller and too many more to list.
Sandra Shepard
I’m missing my grandbabies. Hannah and Hurley. Sorry unable to have Hurley spend spring break with me this year. Heartbreaking lonesome. Again, used Amazon to spread some cheer. Praying for my family’s (and mine) health to stay well. Amen.
Cindy Rybak
I miss my grandkids and their parents, Camden Smith, Cooper Henry, Corban Henry, Cherish Henry and Cody Henry.
Cynthia Guajardo
My daughter Chelsye Elizabeth and her family in Texas City, and Makeva Lashon Conley and my son Mason Guajardo in Amarillo. I love all of y’all, and y’all are on my mind and in my heart.
Stephanie Pate
We are missing our grandkids. A big shout out to Kayleigh and Noah Johnson and Jase, Cooper, and Rylan Pate. Kisses and hugs from Mimi and Papa Pate.
Paulette Atzenhoffer Kluge
Missing my kids and grandangels. Can’t wait to have a get-together after this is all over.
Linda Shaw Fox
My only daughter Sarah, son-in-law Mickey and my grandson Cameron, who is truly my sunshine. Love y’all and stay safe. I would have them in a bubble if I could.
Melody Takami
Massey, Logan, Sadie, Tori, Jensen and my little Addy. I love and miss all of you so much. Praying that I can see you soon. — G’ma
Kerry Stulce Rodriguez
We miss our little man, too.
Olga Hernandez
Shout out to my beautiful neighbor, Mrs. Amy Sanchez , that even though she can’t be outside because of health reasons, she’s still checking on us that we have what we need. Love y’all and thank you.
Ann Booth
My 93-year-old grandpa, Jack Booth, at Carriage Inn.
Selina Ivy
Missing my parents, Kathy and Jimmy Ryno. Stay home. Love you both.
Stephanie Bevers Munson
I miss my students and coworkers at Angleton Junior High. Stay safe!
Patty Brinkmeyer
I am missing my grandsons, Luke and Liam, so much. I am used to having them every weekend. Like they say to me, I love you like the whole galaxy.
Selina Ivy
Missing my grandbabies and their parents. Gage, Miles, Lil’ Travis, Jayden and Arianna — Mimi loves you BIG! I cannot wait until we can hang out.
Jessica Leal
I definitely miss my parents Carlos Symonds & Oralia. I miss my brother Charlie Brown & my sister Crystal Symonds-Ramos. Seems like I haven’t seen them in forever.
Corey Mueck
Shout out to my son’s kindergarten teacher, Allyson Lara from SFA Elementary. Gunner and I know the entire class misses you dearly.
Jerry Stansel
I miss hugs from my mom, children and grandchildren.
Alice Robinson
Missing my g-babies, Damian Xavier and Levi Robinson.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a renown educator and great man of faith on his 78th birthday, Jack D. Williams. Dr. Williams is a retired professor at Wilberforce University in Dayton, Ohio, and is a vibrant. member of Wayman Chapel AME Church. Your radiant warmth and love is a testimony that you were made in God’s image, filled with His love, strengthened by His grace and released in the world to be His shining light. Abundant blessings and love to you from Texas and especially the Mims Community. Psalm 1
