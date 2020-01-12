Lowell of Debbie and Lowell — the best singing duo in country music — and I were having some meaningful dialog last Friday night at the American Legion Hall, and I think you will be interested.
I have no idea how this subject ever came up, but it did. I told Lowell I lost my iRobot Roomba somewhere in either of two rooms. I know that sounds unlikely, but since I can’t just get on my hands and knees as easy as I once did, I used the broom handle and went under the bed, nightstands, armoire, dresser, two chairs and ottomans in my bedroom.
Nope, it wasn’t there, or so I thought. I knew it wasn’t in the den because there is nothing it can hide under.
I asked Peter the last time he was here to help me find it — he is so agile and in great shape. He said he would, but putting new lights in my garage and riding the fence was more important than my Roomba. So it stayed lost.
Well, I gutted it up and sat down on the floor and crawled around the bedroom to look for it. Of course it was in the last place I looked. It had gotten lodged under the dresser. Like, who’d have thought it? How I missed it with the broom I’ll never know, but anyway, I did.
Before I found it, and with the conversation with Lowell, he had some suggestions on finding it. They were very practical, I must say, if you have a tracking device of some kind or a drone.
Of course I know every household has those two things except me. I have a broom handle.
Lowell did give some advice to pass on (he doesn’t know I’m passing it on). If you are lucky enough to have a Roomba, which I strongly suggest you invest in one, and you have a pet — let’s say a four-legged baby that has accidents in the house not of the liquid kind — and you decide to turn the Roomba loose to do its thing and you didn’t check to see if said four-legged baby left you a surprise and the Roomba runs over it, well, it isn’t pretty.
I asked, “And you know this how?” He quickly threw his hands up and said, “Oh no, it didn’t happen to me but a friend.”
Lowell said he worked on it to get it all cleaned up, but gave up and bought another one. Since I have four-legged babies, I do look just to make sure Bentley didn’t leave me a present. He does on occasion have an accident, but he is so good to let me know about it. He tells on himself.
If he’s that smart to tell me afterward, why can’t he figure it out? I don’t take it lightly when he tells me, but he will continue to do it. Not often, mind you, but ...
I got mine from Best Buy for practically nothing. It was reconditioned and works like a champ. You don’t know what you are missing if you don’t have one.
nn n
This recipe sounded so interesting I thought I would print it for you. It was sent in by our Becky in Washington state. It sounds like one of those foods you find at your local fair. You know, where they fry Snickers and the like.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
2 tablespoons mayonnaise,
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish
1 teaspoon apples cider vinegar
1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, divided
3 dashes hot sauce
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 eggs
1 cup panko Japanese-style breadcrumbs
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 pinch ground cayenne pepper
Vegetables for frying
Paprika for garnish.
Directions
Cut each egg in half along the long side. Carefully remove the yolks to a small mixing bowl, saving the halves of egg white on a separate plate.
To the egg yolks add the mayonnaise, fresh dill, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon salt, a pinch of ground pepper and hot sauce. Use a fork to combine these ingredients until entirely combined. Place mixture into a piping bag and set aside.
Heat 1 1/2 inches of oil in a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot to between 350 degrees and 360 degrees on a deep-fry thermometer.
Place flour in a small bowl. In another bowl, beat together raw eggs until smooth. In a third bowl, mix together panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese 1/4 teaspoon salt, a pinch of ground pepper and cayenne.
Take each egg white half and dredge it in flour, gently shaking off the excess before dipping it in the beaten egg. Lift the egg white from the beaten egg and allow to drain until the excess liquid has fallen off. Finally, dredge in the panko breadcrumb mixture.
Fry the coated egg whites in the prepared oil until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.
Allow the fried egg whites to cool slightly before piping in the egg yolk mixture. Garnish deviled eggs with fresh dill and a sprinkling of paprika.
Hints: You can add all sorts of seasonings to the breadcrumb mixture for additional flavor. Consider Cajun or Old Bay seasoning.
Thanks, Becky! This would be gobbled up for a snack in a Frisco second, I’m sure.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.