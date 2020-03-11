Tonia Brown
Happy 47th wedding Anniversary, Jack Brown!
CK Millsap
Shout out to our valued sponsor, Vernor Material. Huge appreciation and thanks for your support of A Night In The Spotlight. Your generous contribution will add lots joy to our spotlight night. Our peace officers and special kids will have a highlight night of bright lights! You guys are terrific, thank you.
Jesus Always Bringzit
Shout Out to Sam Rosales and the hard-working team at KnightFM. I appreciate your going the extra mile to ensure customer service satisfaction while Jerome F. Brown is away on bereavement leave for the loss of his mama. God’s continued blessings to you and the KFM team.
Rosalee Minks
Shout out to everyone sleepy this morning. Hang in there; you can go to bed early tonight to catch up.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out to my classmates of 1959. Together we stand. Love is the key. See you on our next lunch meeting in April if it’s God’s will.
Bonita Trammell
I would like to give a shout out to my neighbor Mary Murray’s daughter and granddaughter, Christi and Kiara. Due to a recent bout with pneumonia, I haven’t been able to work in my yard so Christi and Kiara came and mowed my yard and weed-eated. Thank God for the best neighbors.
Shelby Vaughn
I love you, Brandon Vaughn. You are the best husband and father. Thank you for all you do for us. We would be lost without you.
Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site Staff
Shouts of gratitude for the participation, fellowship and food that supported our first-ever Day of Remembrance program, honoring the former enslaved men, women and children of the plantation. Thank you to Burrell Chapel Baptist Church, Lynn Phipps, pastor; Grace United Methodist Church, Diana Creeks, pastor; Greater Mt. Zion Church, Roland Hendricks, pastor; Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Joseph Mayes, pastor; Mr. Sam Collins III; Cheryl McBeth; Dr. Molly Morgan and students from Rice University; and H-E-B West Columbia.
Julia Jackson
Shout out to my hard-working husband, Joseph Jackson, for all the yard work he’s put in on this beautiful day while I took a nap.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very resourceful and talented decorator, and a very beautiful and highly favored vessel of God, Lou Ella Wright. Lou Ella is a very fervent prayer warrior at the Greater Mt. Zion Church and Elder Roland K. Hendricks is the angel of the house. We take this opportunity to applaud you for living a life worthy of the Lord, pleasing Him in every way, bearing fruit in every good work and growing in the knowledge of God. Colossians 1:10-11. God bless you with many, many more birthdays.
Sarah Mitchell
I love you Robert Mitchell. Thank you for all your hard work and everything you do for your family. You’re the best hubby and daddy the kids and I could have.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and gratitude to Berniece Smith, the Brazoria Heritage Society and all the loyal supporters of the annual Black History Program. Highlights of the day included selections from psalmist Jan Grant and a walk down memory lane in observance of contributions of black Americans in our world. High notes of recognition and honor were bestowed upon Earl Jones, renowned creator of the “Freedom Tree Exhibit” housed at the Brazoria Heritage Museum. The event was an awesome occasion and it was engrossing to have amongst the guests retired Texas Ranger Jessie Mack and his lovely wife Patricia and our very own 99-year-old community activist Carrie Thomas of the Mims Community. Our love and prayers to you, Berniece Smith, for your continued services toward humankind and may God continue to crown you with His loving grace and mercy.
CK Millsap
Thanks to the city of Freeport and the Freeport Economic Development Board for partnering with A Night in The Spotlight. Our highlight night with our special kids and peace officers is going to be spectacular. We will be making memories in our community under the bright lights of RiverPlace. Shouts of appreciation and thanks to all.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love to our moderator of Lincoln Souther District: Rev. and sis L.C. Dews for all acts of kindness shown in the community. Being an outstanding leader in the community. Keep up the good work of God. There is no greater love.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and encouragement to Pastor Gloria Cash-Sam, Henry Jones, Willie Bell and to all the dynamic members of the Wesley Chapel AME Church who hosted their annual Family and Friends Day program. The anointed speaker, Pastor john Young, pastor and founder of Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center of Hampton, Virginia, emphasized his joy in being being among God’s people. Every day we should show our family and friends how much we love them with our words, with our touch and with our thoughtfulness. “And whatsoever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” Colossians 3:17. Much love to Pastor Gloria Cash-Sam and congregants.
CK Millsap
Shout out and appreciation to Mary and Bobby Fuller, Houston Performance Diesel, for supporting A Night In The Spotlight. Your generous contribution will help ensure our peace officers and special kids have an exciting night as they walk the red carpet and dance the night away. You guys rock; thank you.
