SPCA
FUR BALL When: 6 to 10 pm. Thursday Where: Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Tickets: $50 Info: Call 979-236-0324.
LAKE JACKSON
Celebrating 4 5 years in Brazoria County, the SPCA’s annual Fur Ball will focus on the pets instead of their owners, with funds from the event going back to the organization.
The SPCA Fur Ball is 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. The SPCA of Brazoria County will celebrate 45 years with a dinner, auctions and dancing to the Intercoastal Pirates band.
The SPCA of Brazoria County took in 4,000 animals in 2018, equalling more than 50 bags of food and about 130 cans of paté per week.
The event is a fun-filled way to help support the SPCA into the new year, SPCA Board President Brandei Goolsby said.
“Fur Ball is our largest fundraiser of the year, so it’s extremely important from a financial perspective that we raise as much money as we can,” she said. “Funds raised go directly toward the daily needs of our shelter pets such as food and routine medical care.”
Donations also assist with the emergency medical costs the local SPCA incurs saving injured and ill animals that are abandoned or leave their home that otherwise might not have lived, Goolsby said.
The fur ball will also have some great auction items lined up, including a Stephen Tyler signed guitar and two baseballs autographed by current Astros players, Goolsby said.
It’s an honor to know the community has supported the SPCA for more than 40 years, SPCA board member Beate Damm said.
“It is exciting for us to know that we have been serving the community for that length of time,” she said. “It is exciting to be able to celebrate that with the community. That is something to really be proud of.”
Anyone who attends the ball will see the community supporting one another, Damm said.
“We are all doing this together,” she said. “Nobody is on their own.”
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the SPCA, 141 Canna Lane or The Mad Cattery, 101 N. Parking Place. Call 979-236-0324.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.