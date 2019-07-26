The Brazosport College Drama Department presents “The Merchant of Venice.” When: 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday through Aug. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4. Where: The stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre, 500 College Blvd. Cost: Free INFO: Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
LAKE JACKSON
Screaming and yelling onstage outside, a group of thespians formed an angry, disruptive mob, part of the final show this summer at Brazosport College.
“The Merchant of Venice,” a 16th century play written by William Shakespeare in which a merchant in the Italian city named Antonio must default on a large loan provided by a Jewish money lender, Shylock, is this year’s offering for Shakespeare in the Glen.
The Brazosport College Drama Department’s free performances continue at 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday through Aug. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4. The play will be presented outside on the stage across from the Seidule Drama Theater.
This is his first time directing “The Merchant of Venice,” said Dana Andersen-Wyman, the college’s drama director.
“This is our 20th year to do Shakespeare in the Glen,” he said. “We haven’t repeated any Shakespeare.”
He wanted to work with his daughter, Emily, in another show and that was a factor in taking on this Shakespeare play on, Wyman said.
“She’s a really good actress and I wanted to work with her one last time,” he said.
Another factor in taking on “The Merchant of Venice” was the pro-Jewish message in the show that spoke to him, Wyman said.
“After reading it, I have found that I really like it,” he said. “This shows how England at the time was very anti-Semitic. If anything, this is not anti-Semitic. It’s very pro. Shylock is very sympathetic. They spit on her. Everyone is really horrible to her.”
A main difference in his version of the show is he cast women as Shylock in the double casts instead of men, Wyman said.
Playing the role of Shylock, it has been a heavy task bringing the character to life and portraying all the different aspects of the character’s personality, Teresa Leccompte said.
“This has been a difficult part for me just because of the whole nature of the character,” she said. “It’s a very complex character.”
Xavier Hampton, who plays the devious Antonio, hopes audience members can take away a message to be kinder, he said.
“Don’t be a jerk,” he said. “It’ll either put you in a bad position or leave you in a bad position.”
For information, call the Drama Box Office at 979-230-3271.
