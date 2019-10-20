CLUTE
Give Erin Reynolds a moment, and she’ll find a worthwhile way to fill it.
She is active in band and a member of the drill team at Brazoswood High School and participates in various other organizations inside and out of school, keeping a full schedule Reynolds says is made possible by successful time management.
“I have to set priorities for every week what I have to get done first,” she said.
The 16-year-old, who is also ranked 10th in her class, participates in HOSA-Future Health Professionals, National Honor Society and heads to Houston Met Dance on Sundays to learn that art, Reynolds said.
“I don’t like limiting myself to one thing,” she said. “If I have an interest in something, I am going to pursue it.”
You have to love what you are doing to put in both the time and commitment, Reynolds said.
“I have an interest in music and dancing and the medical field,” she said. “I am going to try and do whatever I can to get experience in all of them.”
Reynolds, who aspires to a medical career, knows the management and preparation she practices for school now are skills she will use later on in her professional and adult life, she said.
“It is all about how much effort you put in,” she said.
When she is feeling overwhelmed, which can happen given her workload, she will go to practice and focus on one thing at a time, Reynolds said.
“Everything is still going to happen, so I let it happen,” she said. “Eventually, it solves itself.”
She has learned a person has to build their own confidence to succeed, Reynolds said.
“At first, I was not confident,” she said. “But I had to push myself. To be involved in stuff, I have to make sure that I know I can do it.”
It is a huge commitment that comes with triumphs and sacrifices, mother Jana Reynolds said.
“I don’t know how she does it,” she said. “She is involved in other organizations in school. She keeps her academics up there. She is very dedicated to her academics. So she does juggle a lot.”
Her daughter is starting to look at colleges, and she knows her daughter’s can-do spirit will push her far, Jana Reynolds said.
“I am amazed by her,” she said. “She wants to be a doctor.”
For anyone who wants to not limit themselves and wants to be involved in numerous organizations, she has one crucial piece of advice, Erin Reynolds said.
“Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do whatever you want,” the teenager said. “Because you can. If you have enough interest and passion, it is worth it. It is worth all the stress and all the time that is taken up because you enjoy doing those things and the feeling you get at a competition, it is great and it is worth it all.”
