Silent Auction
By Jane K. Cleland
Minotaur Books
$24.99, hardcover
In this episode, readers familiar with Jane Cleland’s “Antiques Mystery” series will find Josie Prescott involved in a case involving the theft and faking of scrimshaw.
Josie, the owner and manager of a thriving antiques business, has a penchant for solving crimes in the small town to which she moved some five years earlier.
The victim in this case is Frankie Winterelli, a young man who has done some work for Josie and is the young brother of her neighbor and close friend.
Frankie, who has been overcoming some past misdeeds, was killed by someone who grabbed an everyday object and smashed his skull.
Ellis Hunter, the brand new police chief in this small town, is a longtime law enforcement officer who wastes no time suspecting Josie, instead utilizing her ability to find clues on her own, or with the help of a newspaper reporter and friend.
It’s a “cozy” mystery with some interesting information about an unusual early-day craft that involves etching on bits of bone — and how it has been corrupted by crooks using modern technology.
Tough Customer
By Sandra Brown
Pocket Star Books
$9.99, paperback
This was a book I took with me on a road trip in which I would spend my time catching up on my reading while my daughter entered one of her Westies in a couple of days of barn hunting.
I had chosen this particular author because she can be depended on for a good mystery novel. This one was considerably less solid than her usual output, however.
If I had picked the books I brought with me more carefully, I probably wouldn’t have finished this one and a review of it wouldn’t be appearing in this column.
Caroline King is a widowed, middle-aged Realtor whose adult daughter, Berry, is being threatened by a stalker. She calls Dodge, an old lover who is Berry’s father, for help.
A former policeman and now private detective for a law firm, Caroline and Dodge broke up at the time of Berry’s birth and haven’t been together since then, though each has kept track of the other.
When they split, Caroline demanded Dodge sign over Berry’s custody, and he hasn’t seen them since the day of his daughter’s birth.
Even so, he immediately answers her summons. You can guess much of the rest about their relationship from here.
But of course there’s much, much more. There’s a love story involving Berry and one of the detectives who investigates the stalking, with a couple or three grisly murders thrown in for good measure.
I’ve read some really good mystery novels by Sandra Brown, but in my opinion, this isn’t one of them. Read it at your own risk.
Be Careful What You Wish For
By Jeffrey Archer
$9.99 Kindle
As anyone who reads this column knows, I’m a huge fan of Jeffrey Archer’s Clifton Chronicles series, which follows the lives and loves of several generations of a wealthy and powerful English family.
This is the fourth in the series, and it begins with the conclusion of the previous book’s cliffhanger.
The small sports car that Emma and Harry’s son, Sebastian, was driving has been forced off the road by thugs who want to kill him, causing a serious wreck.
Emma has received a telephone call informing her that Seb did not survive the accident.
Heartsick, she and her husband, Harry, rush to the hospital, where they find the fatality is actually Seb’s best friend and Seb was driving.
Their son has survived, but only barely, having been very seriously injured. He is expected to be hospitalized for months and possibly left unable to walk.
During his recuperation (which is complete), Seb begins to take an interest in a variety of business opportunities and family affairs that are far afield from his earlier plans to complete his education at a university.
The focus of the family’s story moves to the lives of Seb and other family members, including Giles Barrington and his political ambitions for the Labor party, along with Emma’s immersion in a new endeavor that places her squarely in the middle of England’s conservative politics.
Again, of course, Archer ends the book with a cliff hanger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.