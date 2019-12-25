MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Hope you are having a good Christmas with family and friends. Since I write the columns a week ahead, I’m almost sure I had a great Christmas. Peter and my own personal self went to Phoenix last week to spend some time with Cheryl and Ron.
This was Peter’s first meet with them. He survived the rest of the family, and as of this writing, I’m sure he will have survived Cheryl and Ron. (Mostly surviving Cheryl and her mom together is a test. I’m sure he passed the test. If Terrie was with us, I’m not so sure. The three of us have a whole lot of fun when we are together.) The guys just stay inside and make this excuse for us, “Those Crawford girls.” Enough said!
To all out-of-town company, please be careful going home. People are getting a little crazy when they get behind the wheel of a car. That’s not a good place to get crazy. (Good time to get crazy is when you are with the “Crawford girls.”) Don’t let anyone engage you in road rage. I want you to be back here next Christmas to read this column. You know it’s a Christmas tradition for everyone to read this column and pass it around. Just wouldn’t be Christmas without it.
Now all the big stress is over, and then we get New Year’s Eve. Boy is that ever a no-brainer! I’m in bed by at least nine, reading my book. I know how to celebrate.
Anyway, have a relaxing Christmas Day. Remember to eat too much, take a nap, then eat again. Send all the leftovers home with your guest and freeze what you can’t pawn off on your family and friends, and be done with it.
n n n
OK, since Wednesday columns have to be about food, I guess I’ll throw in a recipe for you to make. This is another Becky one, so once again you know it will be good. Thanks, for the millionth time, Beck!
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Ingredients
3 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, chopped
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1 cup granulate sugar
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon red liquid food coloring
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups powdered sugar, divided
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees with oven racks in the top third and bottom third of oven. Melt chocolate and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl on medium (50 percent power) until melted and smooth, about 1 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Whisk in granulated sugar, eggs and food coloring until smooth.
Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and add to butter mixture, stirring gently just to combine.
Place 1 cup of the powdered sugar in a small bowl. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls into powdered sugar, rolling to coat, and place 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.
Using the heel of your hand, gently flatten domed tops of dough. Bake in preheated oven until cookies are almost set and outsides are crackled, 10 to 11 minutes. Transfer pans to wire racks, and cool cookies completely, about 30 minutes.
Beat cream cheese and remaining 1 cup powdered sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons cream cheese filling onto flat side of half of the cookies. Cover with remaining half of cookies, flat side down, and gently press.
Now that should be a filling cookie. You can probably only eat about four at one sitting!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.