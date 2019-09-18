Betty Love

To Herman Payne, happy 70th birthday.

Virginia Creek Tippen

To all the U.S. Navy selects that received their anchor pins and entered the Mess. Congratulations, Kelley Tippen.

Lana Bell-Stuart

Hello Gwen, just thinking about you.

Dianna Tamez

Big shout out to Penni, Danna and Chikis! #TeamTamez

LaWanda Hosey

Shout out to Melba Lee-Hosey. She celebrated her birthday on Sept. 15. She is from the BIG CITY ... Old Ocean!

Nicole Mireles

Shout out to my new great-grandson, Sabestian Angel Galicia. Know that you will be loved forever. Thank you Cherrish and Elijah for bringing so much joy to our family.

Dianna Tamez

Big shout out to our son, Martin Tamez! You are a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew and a father x2 with one on the way! We all love you mijo and want to wish you a happy early birthday! D&L#TeamTamez

Barbara Trevino

A big happy birthday shout to my baby sister Alice. May you be blessed with many more. Love you!

Betty Love

To Sharon ... most call her Sug. Keep the faith no matter what you face. Prayers for strength so you can be strong.

Brenda Woods

Shout out to my family, friends and church members.

Martha Silva

Shout out to my sis Alice Robinson who will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday. May you be blessed with many more. Love you sister.

