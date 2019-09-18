Betty Love
To Herman Payne, happy 70th birthday.
Virginia Creek Tippen
To all the U.S. Navy selects that received their anchor pins and entered the Mess. Congratulations, Kelley Tippen.
Lana Bell-Stuart
Hello Gwen, just thinking about you.
Dianna Tamez
Big shout out to Penni, Danna and Chikis! #TeamTamez
LaWanda Hosey
Shout out to Melba Lee-Hosey. She celebrated her birthday on Sept. 15. She is from the BIG CITY ... Old Ocean!
Nicole Mireles
Shout out to my new great-grandson, Sabestian Angel Galicia. Know that you will be loved forever. Thank you Cherrish and Elijah for bringing so much joy to our family.
Dianna Tamez
Big shout out to our son, Martin Tamez! You are a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew and a father x2 with one on the way! We all love you mijo and want to wish you a happy early birthday! D&L#TeamTamez
Barbara Trevino
A big happy birthday shout to my baby sister Alice. May you be blessed with many more. Love you!
Betty Love
To Sharon ... most call her Sug. Keep the faith no matter what you face. Prayers for strength so you can be strong.
Brenda Woods
Shout out to my family, friends and church members.
Martha Silva
Shout out to my sis Alice Robinson who will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday. May you be blessed with many more. Love you sister.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.