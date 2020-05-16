War and Peace on the Rio Grande Frontier, 1830-1880
By Miguel Angel Gonzalez-Quiroga
University of Oklahoma Press
$50, hardcover
The historical record of the Rio Grande Valley through much of the 19th century reveals well-documented violence fueled by a variety of causes and ideas.
These ranged from racial hatred, national rivalries, and lack of governmental authority to competition for resources, and an international border that offered a refuge to lawless men.
Less noted is the region’s other everyday reality, one based on coexistence and cooperation among Mexicans, Anglo-Americans and the Native Americans, African Americans and Europeans who also inhabited the borderlands.
“War and Peace on the Rio Grande Frontier, 1830-1880” is a history of these parallel worlds, focusing on a border that gave rise not only to violent conflict, but also to cooperation and economic and social advancement.
Many different groups meet in this 487-page book, including the Anglo-Americans who came to the border region to trade, spread Christianity and settle, as well as the Mexicans seeking opportunity in the north and Native Americans who raided American and Mexican settlements alike for plunder and captives.
Also in the mix were Europeans who crisscrossed the borderlands seeking new futures in a fluid frontier space.
Historian Miguel Angel Gonzalez-Quiroga draws on national archives, letters, consular records, periodicals, and a host of other sources to give voice to border-landers’ perspectives as he weaves their many, varied stories into one sweeping narrative.
The tale he tells is one of economic connections and territorial disputes, of refugees and bounty hunters, speculation and stake holding, smuggling, theft and other activities in which economic considerations often carried more weight than racial prejudice.
It is a story that spans many facets of Texas and Mexican history.
Among them are the Anglo settlement of Texas in the 1830s, the Texas Revolution, the Republic of Texas, the U.S.-Mexican War, various Indian wars, the U.S. Civil War, the French intervention into Mexico, and the final subjugation of borderlands Indians by the combined forces of the U.S. and Mexican armies.
This work forever alters, complicates, and enriches borderlands history.
The author is a transnational scholar who was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and has taught Mexican and U.S. history at the Facultad de Filosofia y Letras of the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
He has co-authored, coedited, or translated five books, including “Texas y el norte de Mexico,” with Mario Cerutti.
Bluffing Texas Style
By Michael Vinson
University of Oklahoma Press
$45, hardcover; $21.95, paperback
If the title of this book doesn’t catch your attention, take a look at its subtitle: “The Arsons, Forgeries, and High Stakes Poker Capers of Rare Book Dealer Johnny Jenkins.”
As a Texana book enthusiast back in the 1950s and 1960s, I had been as envious of Jenkins’ collection as those whose income allowed them to seek out the early, very high-priced volumes he wrote about, too ingenious to realize the golden collection about which he was quoted might be tainted. I had no idea back then of the things Michael Vinson reveals in this book about the much-publicized collector.
Vinson begins the story near the end, in 1989, when a woman fishing on a quiet stretch of the Colorado River in Texas snagged a body. Her “catch” was the corpse of Jenkins, shot in the head. Jenkins’ death was as dramatic as the rare book dealer’s life, which read, as the “Austin American-Statesman” declared, “like a bestseller.”
In 1975, Jenkins had staged the largest rare book coup of the 20th century — the purchase, for more than $2 million, of the legendary Eberstadt inventory of rare Americana, a feat noted in both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
Jenkins’s undercover work for the FBI, recovering rare books stolen by mafia figures, had also earned him headlines from coast to coast, as had his exploits as “Austin Squatty,” playing high-stakes poker in Las Vegas.
Beneath such public triumphs, however, lay darker secrets.
At the time of his death, Jenkins was about to be indicted by the ATF for the arson of his rare books, warehouse and offices. Another investigation implicated Jenkins in forgeries of historical documents, including the Texas Declaration of Independence.
Rumors of million-dollar gambling debts at mob-connected casinos circulated, along with the rumblings of irate mafia figures he’d fingered and eccentric Texas collectors he’d cheated.
Had he been murdered? Or was his death a suicide, staged to look like a murder?
How Jenkins, a one-time president of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, came to such an unseemly end is one of the mysteries Vinson pursues in this spirited account of a tragic American life.
Entrepreneur, con man, connoisseur, forger and self-made hero, Jenkins was a Texan who knew how to bluff but not when to fold.
In the last paragraph of the prologue to his book, Vinson writes of Oscar Wilde’s statement that “A mask tells us more than a face,” indicating disguises magnify personality traits.
“If true, the personas Jenkins projected — successful businessman, expert rare book dealer, high-stakes gambler — show what Jenkins wanted people to believe about him,” Vinson writes.
“The examination of his masks may not uncover the true Jenkins, but it will make visible the chasms in his own ego, the places where, for whatever reason, Jenkins felt least secure.
“Jenkins’ ultimate mask and secret was also his final one. Was he murdered? Or was his death a suicide, staged as a murder?” Vinson asks.
He then writes of Jenkins’ life and exploits, as well as some of the many lies he told, to help readers come to their own conclusions about those questions.
Vinson is a rare book dealer who specializes in Texas and the West. He has appraised rare books for the “Antiques Road Show” and has been interviewed by the New York Times about rare book thefts. He is the author of “Edward Eberstadt & Sons: Rare Booksellers of Western Americana.”
