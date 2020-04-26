Third to Die
By Allison Brennan
Mira
$26.99, hardcover
If you’re looking for a good, readable mystery and haven’t yet discovered Allison Brennan, you might want to look for one of her books.
This happens to be a new one, and it’s a good bet for a night when you just want a story to read before bedtime — or maybe well past bedtime, once you get hooked.
A workaholic by nature, Kara Quinn is an undercover detective who has been ordered to take time off from her job with the Los Angeles Police Department.
She’s the kind of person who doesn’t take leisure time well, so when she discovers a body while she’s jogging, she’s guaranteed to get involved in the investigation, even when her help isn’t really wanted.
The brand new Mobile Response Team of the FBI is in charge of the investigation, and its agent in charge, Matt Costa, is still working to complete its team.
In the beginning, he tries to discourage Kara’s participation, but it soon becomes apparent she has a great deal to offer and manages to insert herself into the case.
The killer is interesting, if lethal. He is a methodical individual who kills three victims in varying locations and on three specific dates in March every three years.
Known in newspapers as the Triple Killer, the first of the current group of victims has been identified as his handiwork. Matt, his men and Kara are all determined to stop him before he slaughters the next two on his list.
As a long-time Brennan mystery fan, I was delighted to find this new one, and I am definitely looking forward to more stories featuring Kara, Matt and the Mobile Response Team.
Murder Off the Page
By Con Lehane
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hardcover
This marked my introduction to Raymond Ambler, the fictional amateur sleuth who works as a librarian at the 42nd Street Branch of the New York City Library, though it’s actually his third appearance in Con Lehane’s series.
Shannon Darling is one of the researchers who uses papers in the mystery section of the library, something she says is for a book she is writing.
Her persona in the library is quiet and retiring, and Ambler is more than a bit surprised to find how different she appears in another setting, a bar not far from his workplace that is popular with library employees.
Certainly the young woman is attractive enough to catch his attention, but he is particularly intrigued by the inconsistencies of her research, as well as the changes in her personality.
This is Ambler’s third airing in Lehane’s books, each of them based on his ability to solve “real life” crimes.
He learns that his friend, Brian McNulty, has befriended Shannon, and this is not her real name. Then Brian disappears.
Ambler and a police detective friend both become involved when a murder occurs and Brian is tagged by investigators as the major suspect in the death.
Along the way Ambler becomes involved in custody disputes over his own grandson and the daughter of one of the murder case witnesses, and he is spurred to action by a female librarian friend.
It’s not “War and Peace,” but it’s a pretty solid murder mystery I enjoyed well enough to look for its two predecessors in the series.
It’s always satisfying to find an author not previously known to you, so if you’re a mystery fan, you might want to try this series.
Last Day
By Luanne Rice
Thomas & Mercer
$25, hardcover
The murder of their mother has adversely affected the relationship between teenage sisters Kate and Beth, who react in totally different ways to this event.
When Beth also becomes the victim of a killer, a painting stolen years earlier but then recovered is again found to be missing. Beth, who had been in charge of the family’s art museum, is strangled.
The detective assigned to the case is the same one who investigated the mother’s death years earlier and has continued to be interested in the daughters’ lives since then.
The story is told from several different viewpoints, which I found both confusing and irritating, requiring me to look back at intervals to remember who was telling the story at a particular point.
Ordinarily, Luanne Rice is among my top 20 favorite fiction writers, but even though I finished this one, I didn’t find it up to my expectations.
