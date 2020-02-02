A Dream of Death
By Connie Berry
Crooked Lane Publishing
$26.99, hardcover
Although she has been estranged from her sister-in-law Elenor (yes, it’s spelled that way in the book) for years, her urgent plea for help has induced Kate Hamilton to travel from the Midwest U.S. to a Scottish island in response to Elenor’s urgent plea for help.
The nature of the problem is a mystery to Kate, who arrives on the eve of the annual Tartan Ball commemorating a bit of island history.
Before she can find out, Elenor is murdered, and as a talented solver of mysteries, Kate is determined to help find her killer.
Although the police would prefer that she stay out of the investigation, Kate is determined to find out the reason for Elenor’s urgent call for help, as well as the identity of her killer.
One of the guests in the cottages surrounding Elenor’s historic home is Tom Malloy, an English detective and widower who shows an immediate romantic interest in Kate.
For the first time since her husband’s death several years earlier, Kate is attracted, and she and Tom become friends.
During her brief conversation with Elenor immediately after arrival in Scotland, Kate sees a carved antique box, which appears to be an important part of the mystery about which Elenor sought help.
As the investigation continues, the box — which at first glance Kate believes may be extremely valuable — disappears.
Sidebar characters include a mentally challenged man who was a childhood friend of Kate’s late husband, and a bit of insight is offered as to the problems he faces in retaining his independence.
This is the first book of a planned series and provides an excellent beginning for future capers. Kate’s background with antiques and her brand-new relationship with Tom offer a fine foundation for more cases.
I enjoyed it well enough to add the sequel to my future reading list.
The Duke is but a Dream
By Anna Bennett
St. Martin’s Press
$7.99, paperback
This one requires the reader to accept the author’s version of the behavior of people of different “classes” in England’s past. Once that hurdle is past, it’s an interesting and readable book.
The second in Anna Bennett’s “Debutante Diaries” series, it features Lily Hartley, the writer of a column that encourages young Englishwomen of the time to stand up for themselves with regard to marriage prospects.
Of course, Lily can’t reveal her identity. It certainly wouldn’t do for anyone to suspect she is doing something as controversial as promoting equality of the sexes.
To deliver her columns, she dons the clothing of a young delivery boy, tucking her hair into a close-fitting cap. Her appearance makes her an easy target when she stops to eat at a nearby tavern.
A trio of men decide to rob her, but a patron — none other than the dreamy duke — isn’t about to let that happen to an innocent young man.
He quickly disposes of all three attackers, including one brandishing a knife, but throws one of them in Lily’s direction, knocking her into a table — and into unconsciousness.
Of course, her cap is dislodged, he realizes she is female and feels guilty at having accidentally injured her. He takes her to his home for medical treatment by the family’s doctor, but when she finally awakes the next morning, she has no idea who she is.
Under ordinary circumstances, she would be missed almost immediately by her family, but they are all out of touch for a few days as they are traveling, so there is no alarm about her welfare.
Her amnesia lasts throughout several days, she becomes close friends with the duke’s sister, and she and the duke are attracted to one another and actually begin a love affair.
Although she has some clues to her former life, they are more in the realm of hints than actual information during this time. With her permission, the duke posts a classified message asking anyone who knows her identity to contact his attorney.
Several replies are obviously not pertinent, but one shows interest in information about her birthmark.
What she and the duke discover is not only her current identity, but also the answer to Lily’s lifelong quest for information about her birth mother, who had left her in a basket on her adopted parents’ doorstep.
While it’s a much overused theme in women’s fiction, it is well written and fairly well-plotted. It’s the kind of book you’ll enjoy when you want light reading but aren’t really interested in mind-blowing, deathless prose.
