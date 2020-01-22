I told you I would print the last recipe that Katie Leithead in Lake Charles, Louisiana, sent in to go along with the ones from last Sunday. And, I’m as good as my memory. I also have a good one from Linda from Padre Island and the ranch in the Hill Country around Austin where they have a fast-growing herd of goats. She sent me a picture of her latest addition … triplets!
I told Linda, not knowing what they were planning to do with the goats, not to name them. She responded with the answer I liked to hear. “They all have names, but I’m slowly running out of names. And they aren’t going anywhere.” Love it!
And, Katie, I know how happy your whole family was about LSU winning the championship game. So were Terrie and me as well. Stayed up the whole 42 hours it took to play that game. I was so sleepy, if it wasn’t 42 hours, it sure seemed like it.
Here is the last recipe Katie’s Aunt Villa put in a recipe book for her. Katie, I know those recipes are near and dear to your heart. They all sound like recipes everyone would love.
Katie has this to say about this recipe. “I remember eating this with a spoon as a child.”
The Best Roquefort Cheese Dressing/Dip
Ingredients
4 ounces (or more) Roquefort cheese
8-ounce package cream cheese
Salt to taste
3/4 cup (or less) cream or Half-and Half to thin to desired consistency
DIRECTIONS
Beat until smooth, or not so smooth … depending on how many lumps you like. Makes about 3 cups.
That just happens to be my favorite salad dressing. I would like it lumpy. Thank you so much Katie for the recipes from so long ago that are still popular today. They all sound so delicious.
Geaux Tigers! And they did!
n n n
Here is a recipe from Linda that she saw on TV with a few of her alterations. She alters all her recipes — and they all seem to come out being a big success.
Coat a glass inside with salted caramel. Add Blue Bell banana pudding ice cream. Top with rum-flavored whipped cream and sprinkle liberally with caramel-coated popcorn. This is on the die fat and happy diet.
Linda
Linda,
This may be on the “die fat and happy diet,” but maybe if your sweet tooth is driving you crazy, and you have the ingredients, why wouldn’t you just say it’s worth it? Just up and make it. At least you’ll die fat and happy! Or maybe you won’t die at all. You just might live another day to work it off then start healthy over again.
n n n
Here is something from Zatarain’s I thought you might like. It sure sounds good to me.
Creole Chicken and Dumplings
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
1 cup chopped onion
1 box Zatarain’s Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, divided
4 cups (1 quart) Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Stock substitutions available
2 cups milk, divided
1 cup water
1 teaspoon McCormick garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon McCormick thyme leaves
1 1/2 teaspoons Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning
3 cups cubed cooked chicken
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted.
DIRECTIONS
Melt 1/4 cup of the butter in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir five minutes or until softened. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the biscuit mix. Stir with whisk until mixture is well blended. Add stock, 1 cup of the milk, water, garlic, thyme and Creole seasoning; whisk until mixture is smooth.
Stir in chicken and vegetables. Bring to boil; reduce heat to medium.
Stir remaining biscuit mix, remaining 1 cup milk and 1/4 cup melted butter in medium bowl until mixture forms a soft dough. Shape dough into 12 dumplings. Drop dumplings onto chicken mixture. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cover. Cook 10 minutes longer or until dumplings are cooked through.
n n n
Here is a seafood dish I think you might like again from our friends at Zatarain’s.
Creole Mustard Battered Tilapia
Ingredients
Vegetable oil, for frying
1 cup milk
3 tablespoons Zatarain’s Creole mustard
Juice of 1 lemon
1 1/2 pounds tilapia fillets
3/4 cup Zatarain’s Crispy Southern Fish Fry
Ground black pepper
Directions
Pour oil into deep heavy skillet, filling no more than 1/3 full. Heat on medium high heat to 375 degrees.
Mix milk, Creole mustard and lemon juice in shallow dish. Dip fish into mustard mixture, then coat with Fish Fry. Carefully add to hot oil, a few pieces at a time.
Fry four minutes until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with black pepper just before serving.
There you go folks. Hope you enjoy all of these tasty recipes. See ya Sunday!
