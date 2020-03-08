Before We Were Yours
By Lisa Wingate
A shameful scandal of the past is unveiled by novelist Lisa Wingate in this story exposing the virtual kidnapping of poor children by authorities who sold them to wealthy parents.
This fictionalized version of the true-life Depression-era scandal is presented in all its heartbreak as all five of a shanty boat family’s children are taken into custody by police in Memphis and confined in a facility that existed primarily for the profit of the adults who ran it.
Inadequately fed and clothed, subjected to discipline designed to render her helpless to complain, and then sold to wealthy parents, 12-year-old Rill Floss tries unsuccessfully to protect her younger siblings.
Those who have read of the child-trafficking scandal involving Georgia Tann will recognize the outlines of the story Wingate brings to life in her novel.
The realization it all actually happened in the United States just before the middle of the 20th century makes the story particularly touching.
The young victims come to life in Wingate’s novel, as does the descendant of one of them, the daughter of a wealthy family who was previously unaware of her real grandparents’ fate.
It’s a somewhat harrowing read, as Rill loses track of one after another of her young sisters and brother, despite her efforts to keep her word to her father to take care of them.
This is not usually “my kind of book,” but it is one I literally couldn’t put down, and found myself reading into the wee hours to finish it.
My advice is to ignore any feeling that the subject matter is too grim and to read this slightly fictionalized account of a shameful period in our past.
Best Kept Secret
By Jeffrey Archer
Since this is the third volume in The Clifton Chronicles series by Jeffrey Archer, I was well “into” the family’s lives before I began to read it, and before I finished (on a Saturday night, when I couldn’t get to the library for the next “chapter” in the story) I had phoned Amazon to send that book to my Kindle.
While I definitely disapprove of Archer’s ending each book with a puzzle awaiting an answer in the next, I’m a prime example of why that works.
Am I obsessed? Probably.
Even so, this was the first time in years I simply couldn’t start another book and wait my turn for the successor to this series. Archer had managed to hook me with his characters and their problems.
My advice to readers is not to start with this book. Begin with the first in the series so you understand the background and nuances and get acquainted with the characters.
In this one, Emma and Harry have married and Emma is searching to find and adopt her young half-sister, Jessica, who has been left as an orphan.
Sebastian gets into trouble,and is extricated by his family, while an in-law, Lady Virginia, hooks up with another nefarious individual to stir problems.
Those of us who are enchanted by Archer’s ability to keep all these situations straight just have to know what happens next.
The First Conspiracy: The Plot to Kill George Washington
By Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
Don’t even start this one unless you’re willing to go the distance, and that takes a good bit of time.
While I enjoyed it and learned a lot about some of the people and the times covered, as a former news writer and newspaper editor, I thought it needed a good bit more editing.
That would most certainly have gotten rid of some of the breathless chapter endings promising more surprises and probably eliminated some of the skipping from one time and event to another.
Even so, I read faithfully to the last of its 358 pages of text and was interested enough to recommend it to one of my sons, who reads a lot of history and biography.
The authors have taken a brief bit of our country’s beginnings and imbued the story with lots of background about people, places and events.
It’s written in a manner designed to pull readers into a better understanding of the conflicts facing residents of that time and to introduce them to some characters they’ve probably never heard of.
Through most of the book, I’ll admit to remembering dialog and scenes from “1776,” one of my all-time favorite movies, which provides a much lighter musical view concerning the writing and adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
While that was a much less historically complete look at things, it did a better job of bringing to colorful (and musical) life some of the main characters, such John Adams and his wife, and the lovesick and lonely young Thomas Jefferson.
If you’ve never heard of the plot against Washington that is described in this book — and if I had, the memory was gone by the time I read this — it’s an interesting footnote to our country’s early history.
It does take a bit more time than I thought was necessary, but then, I’ve never been known for patience.
