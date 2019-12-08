75 years ago
This week-end a survey will be conducted at Lake Jackson to determine whether or not enough children of this city between the ages of 2 and 6 would attend a day nursery school, if this service were available in Lake Jackson.
It is possible that the nursery school program now being conducted at the Trailer Park near Dow Magnesium Corporation may be moved to Lake Jackson if the results of the survey indicate that a need exists. This action, however, would need the approval of the Federal Public Housing Authority, under which the school now operates.
The school, if and when available, would be open from seven o’clock in the morning until 6 in the evening, every weekday including Saturday. The charge, which includes mid-day meals, will be $3.00 per week.
The importance of this survey to Lake Jackson cannot be overstressed. If you are interested in this survey and are not contacted over the week-end, please get in touch with Mr. W.D. Colegrove at his home, 608 Windiny Way, telephone 7250-W. Mothers who are working, mothers who could work if their children could be capably cared for, or homes where there are day sleepers are particularly requested to fill out the questionnaire.
The nursery school program now being conducted at the Trailer Park under the able supervision of Mrs. Louise King has the attendance of approximately 30 children. The school is completely equipped with children furniture, toys, games and other equipment. Each child has an individual clothes locker and they are taught to do things for themselves.
They are fed three times during the day. At 10 o’clock they receive cod live oil, fruit juice and whole wheat toast. 12 o’clock is dinner time with a meal such as meat loaf, peas, buttered carrots, tomato-lettuce salad, whole wheat toast, milk and prune whip. Early in the afternoon they take their nap on individual cots and at 3 o’clock they are given a glass of milk and a cookie.
50 years ago
Plans for two highway study groups — one on a countywide level and the other to include an eight-county area — were given a good reception by Brazoria County Commissioners Court.
Commissioners took the next step toward organization of a Countywide Transportation Planning Commission, which has been under study for several months.
A short time later in the Monday meeting, general agreement was voiced for the county to become part of a proposed expansion of an Urban Panning Study being conducted by the Texas Highway Department.
Comr. Dixie Brown, in urging support of the latter study, said that the state-level study would “dovetail” with formation of the countywide group. The county planning commission is the outgrowth of work done by a special committee composed of representatives from all active chambers of commerce in the county and representatives from areas without a chamber.
The actions taken Monday by Commissioners Court was to ask the present committee to submit to the court names from which the court will select 15 members to be initial members of the new Transportation Planning Commission.
Each commissioner will select three names from six submitted to him. The remaining suggested names will be turned over to Judge Alton Arnold, who will select three to be at-large members of the commission.
Purpose of this countywide group will be to provide comprehensive basic plans to correlate all forms of transportation systems with the county which fall within the jurisdiction of Commissioners Court.
A letter from Oliver F. Stork, appointed by the Texas Highway Dept. to head the Urban Planning Study, informed Commissioners that the THD wishes to expand the present Harris and Galveston County study to include the other six countied in the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Brazoria is one of these six.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — John Delgado doesn’t have to be a chatterbox when he does his job. His actions speak for him.
As thanks for his service, the Angleton Police Department corporal has been named the Blue Star Officer of the Year.
One by one, community leaders showered him with gifts and words of praise during a Wednesday ceremony. It was an honor Delgado said he didn’t deserve, but others in the Angleton community disagreed.
“It’s amazing,” Delgado said. “It’s so humbling. It’s special because it comes from the community. I think I’m undeserving.”
He looked to those who earned the award before him — Angleton Police Capt. Katherine Davis in 2003 and Angleton Police Lt. John Carter in 2002. “That’s great company,” he said.
This is the third year the award has been presented by Angleton Chiropractic & Rehab. The award recipient is chosen based on nominations from the Angleton community.
