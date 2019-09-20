What: Murder mystery dinner to benefit the Lake Jackson Hisotircal Museum. When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 Where: Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Cost: $50 Sept. 27, $25 Sept. 28 Info: Call 979-297-1570.
LAKE JACKSON
Was it the conniving Mrs. Fox or the mysterious Mrs. Fanny Pickles? Residents will have to figure out for themselves which character is the murderer in “The Mystery of the Mummy’s Curse.”
Director Cindy Gernand and a cast of actors will bring a kooky, supernatural homicide to the stage Sept. 27 and 28 for the Lake Jackson Historical Museum fundraiser. Dinner is $50 for the 6:30 p.m. performance Sept. 27 and $25 for the 1:30 p.m. matinee the next day at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332.
This isn’t the first time Gernand has directed a show for the museum, and the process is a less hectic than a full-fledged show at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, she said.
This dark-humored whodunit should give audiences a fun time while enjoying a delicious meal, Gernand said.
“This play is not rocket science,” she said. “It is not serious. It is tongue in cheek. It is just a fun evening.”
This year will be exciting because instead of the play at the museum, it will be performed at the larger civic center, Gernand said.
“The civic center wanted to do something for their senior citizens, so they wanted to offer some tickets at a discounted price to the senior citizens and they offered it to us for free,” she said.
Houston Glover, playing Detective Felix Van Sloan, believes the interactive nature of the show will engage audience members, he said.
“Honestly, the main thing that I hope for is that everyone who comes has a great time,” he said. “My favorite part of doing theater of any kind is you can always tell when the audience has a good time.”
The cast is not taking the production too seriously, which makes the show all the more enjoyable, Glover said.
“We are playing it over the top,” he said. “It is just that zany and kooky writing. Hopefully it’s going to be a good time.”
For information or tickets, call the Lake Jackson Historical Museum at 979-297-1570.
