A Minute to Midnight
By David Baldacci
Grand Central Publishing
$29, hardcover
Atlee Pine was only 6 years old when her identical twin sister Mercy disappeared, but her memories of that terrible night remain, and she is determined to find what happened to Mercy and why.
As should be expected, her memories are blurry and confused. How did the man get into their bedroom, and where were her parents at that time?
Now an FBI agent, Atlee is visiting Daniel James Tor, a sociopath imprisoned in the Valley of Death at a maximum federal prison, believing he could have the answers to her questions about that night.
He is totally uncooperative, but as she returns to her post in Arizona, she learns a child named Holly has been kidnapped and manages to save the girl. Her subsequent actions have some unexpected results, leading her supervisors to place her on leave from her duties.
She uses this time — and the help of her assistant — to investigate Mercy’s abduction, traveling to the scene of that crime in the hope it will stir her memories and clarify the events she vaguely recalls.
Surprises await her as she begins to question everything she can remember or has been told about the case.
A master at twisted mystery writing, David Baldacci brings the Georgia scenes of her childhood, as well as a few of her recollections, to light.
As the story is complicated with current murders, Atlee begins to wonder if the present-day killer could have also been the man who took Mercy away.
Her investigation provides much information about her own parents’ actions, as well as the motivations and activities of those with whom she deals in her adult life.
This book is a winner. If you haven’t already read it, and if you enjoy a good mystery that’s written by a master, you’ll find it memorable.
The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation
By Brenda Wineapple
Kindle
$13.99
Curious about past impeachment actions in light of those that took place earlier this year, I picked up a Kindle version of Brenda Wineapple’s book about the first such action.
Andrew Johnson, the vice president who was elevated by the death of Abraham Lincoln, took over the country’s top office at a time when even a saint wouldn’t have been able to satisfy everyone.
His behavior in the office bore no comparisons to saintliness, and the House of Representatives had no difficulty obtaining the number of votes necessary for his impeachment.
Although this action was ostensibly based on Johnson’s violation of the Tenure of Office Act, Wineapple’s book indicates it actually had more to do with his racism, abuse of power and slavery, as well as other issues.
The book was of particular interest during the more recent impeachment issue.
Six Years
By Harlan Coben
Dutton
$9.99, paperback
My primary opinion after having finished this book was that even very good authors are not always at the top of their game.
Since Harlan Coben had previously been super dependable, I took “Six Years” as my reading material on a couple of days’ trip out of town.
I’ve been burned before by other authors in similar circumstances, but this will be the last time. In the future, I’ll never leave home without at least three unread novels, just in case.
In this one, Jake and Natalie have a summer romance, appear to have been deeply in love, then she not only dumps him, but also makes him promise never to try to find her.
Years later, after reading a newspaper obituary of her husband, he decides to attend the funeral, just to see her again, even if they don’t share a word.
What he finds is that the widow is a total stranger, not Natalie at all, though the paper has said they’ve been married for more years than the time of his and Natalie’s break-up.
Pretty good, so far, I thought. But everything after that left me cold. Jake digs into Natalie’s past, only to discover that everyone they had known as a couple denies knowing of her very existence.
This continues for a couple of hundred pages as Jake is warned by one or another of his acquaintances to let the whole thing go and even begins to wonder about his own memory (or sanity).
Then he gets an email saying only “You made a promise!” obviously from Natalie.
I finished the book, which Coben wraps up neatly, but only because I didn’t have another one available.
In the future, even if the author is Harlan Coben, I’ll take some alternatives. In fact, I may stash a couple of paperbacks in the glove compartment of my car, just in case.
