The Forgotten Room
By Karen White, Beatriz Williams and Lauren Willig
New American Library
$26, hard cover
After several bad choices of books to read, and a couple that could be described as just a little better than nothing, I found that this multi-author novel is a really good one.
At the beginning, I didn’t expect it to be. It is, after all, written in a disjointed manner — in first person by different characters — making it a bit difficult to keep up with when you read in short spates, as I sometimes must.
When I solved that by making a note listing each of the main characters and her time and problem in the story, and attached that information to the back cover, it went very smoothly.
The protagonists, Olive, Lucy and Kate, present bits of their story in time periods from 1892 to 1944, originally appearing to have been connected only by a mansion and their ownership of a ruby necklace.
I’m not sure how three authors – all of whom are good at their trade – can write a single novel that appears so cohesive that it was impossible to guess what was written by whom, but they managed it beautifully.
The great loves of three women’s lives are presented separately, ending up in a cohesive story that will be remembered by readers for years in the future.
Although the main characters’ backgrounds (housemaid to secretary to woman physician) and their stories are different, they manage to connect in a believable fashion to form a satisfying novel.
It was all compelling enough that I went to the computer at about 2 a.m. to request the first book these three authors had written together.
In other words, I’d highly recommend “The Forgotten Room” to readers who enjoy a good love story or three, or are just searching for a compelling, well-written novel.
If you can figure out which author wrote what, please share your insight with me. I thought it read seamlessly.
Nothing Ventured
By Jeffrey Archer
St. Martin’s Press
$28.99, hard cover
Despite his family’s expectations, William Warwick isn’t interested in following in the footsteps of his father, Sir Julian Warwick QC, to become a lawyer.
William has always wanted to be a detective. He completes his university studies in fine fashion, having majored in art history, and joins the Metropolitan Police Force in London.
As is customary, he begins on a beat, but remains there for only a short time, during which he is paired with a long-time member of the force, Constable Fred Yates, whose experience and kindness provide a perfect beginning to his career.
Before long, William is invited to take the exam to become a detective. Managing to impress his superiors, he is immediately assigned to the Art and Antiquities division, where his background is best suited.
Despite the mistakes of any newcomer, his attention to detail keeps him on the trail of a Rembrandt painting stolen from the Fitzmolean Museum.
It’s a case with some personal benefits, as well, in the person of Beth Rainsford, a gallery research assistant, with whom he falls in love.
Investigating the theft of this priceless painting, he becomes acquainted with an art collector, Miles Faulkner, and becomes somewhat suspicious of him.
Faulkner’s wife, Christina, offers him help in the case, leaving him unsure of her motives, though he eventually follows her lead.
It’s a mystery with some unexpected twists, along with a love story that encourages the reader to keep turning pages to find out how it all works out.
I liked it so much that I’m searching for some of Jeffrey Archer’s Clifton Series novels, as well as a couple of the stand-alone titles I haven’t previously read.
A Devil in Scotland
By Suzanne Enoch
St. Martin’s Press
$5.99, paperback
After a family fight with his brother that caused him to leave not only his home but even his country, Callum MacCreath has spent the past 10 years in America making his fortune.
Although he has received several letters from his estranged brother, he has burned all of them, unopened, but when he happens upon a newspaper article about his brother’s death by drowning, he knows something is wrong.
Returning to Scotland, he finds the greedy partners in his brother’s business appear to have been knee-deep in the situation. His sister-in-law hasn’t a clue about what really happened, and it’s up to him to clear up the entire mess.
Although basically a romance novel, this one has a different kind of plot and some well-realized characters you’ll remember for a long time after you turn the last page.
