There is nothing like laying — lying, laid up ... pick one — on the sofa! That’s a good start, but it gets better.
While one is prone on the sofa watching tennis, eating coconut bon bons (if one could find them) and watching this little round circle doing its job, that job being vacuuming.
I love, love, love this vacuum! I love it so much I have given it a name. You know anything you put a name to is going to stay with you, don’t you? Try looking your small child in the eye while said child is holding this furry little bundle of joy which they have already named, and tell them, “No you can’t keep Harry(or Harriet)!”
My fairly new toy is formally known as Roomba, but I call it Jeeves. If you have furry little animals roaming around your house, you have to have one. Look on Best Buy for the best price or anywhere you know you can get a good price and do yourself a favor and get one.
You will be amazed by how well they pick up excess hair. Jeeves is the best thing in this house! It’s a no-brainer when it comes to vacuums. You press the icon on your phone and the rest is history.
Oh, you do have to lay those rare finds — coconut bon bons, or that bowl of Bluebell Homemade Vanilla ice cream — down and go empty the filter. And you do have to pick it up and move it to another room if you think it can’t get there from here.
Ladies, you know that vacuuming is really one of the worst things you can do to your back, don’t you? My back really appreciates it very much. It really does do a great job. You don’t even have to have a furry animal to get one. I don’t have the latest one they now have out for animals because the one I have is doing such a great job. But when it wears out, then I’ll get one.
Here is the last recipe from the Retired Teachers luncheon Cathy and I enjoyed last week or the week before (That’s covering all bases).
Chewy Brown Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1 1/4 cups packed dark brown sugar (or light brown)
1 large egg, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/3 cup granulated sugar for rolling.
Instructions
Toss together the flour, baking soda, cornstarch, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a medium-size bowl, whisk the melted butter and brown sugar together until no brown sugar lumps remain. Whisk in the egg. Finally, whisk in the vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together with a large spoon or rubber spatula. The dough will be very soft, yet thick. Cove the dough and chill for two hours or up to three days. Chilling is mandatory.
Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow to slightly soften at room temperature for 10 minutes if you had it chilling for more than two hours.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Pour the granulated sugar into a bowl. Take two scant tablespoons of dough and roll into a ball, then roll into the sugar. Place 3 inches apart on the baking sheets.
Bake for eight to nine minutes. Remove from the oven and gently press the top of the cookie down with the back of a utensil or even use your fingers. You’re trying to obtain a crinkly top. Place back into the oven for two to four more minutes. The total time these cookies are in the oven is 10 to 13 minutes. The cookies will be puffy and still appear very soft in the middle. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for ten minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. They will continue to cook in the center on the baking sheet after being removed from the oven.
Cookies will stay fresh covered at room temperature for one week.
Make ahead tip: You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to three days. Baked cookies freeze well for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature, if desired before serving. Unbaked cookie dough balls (before rolling in sugar) will freeze well for up to 3 months. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, preheat the oven, and then roll in granulated sugar. Bake as directed.
Recipe notes: Simply melt the butter in the microwave. Let it cool down for about five to 10 minutes before mixing with the other ingredients. Don’t want to cook that egg with the hot butter.
Thank you teachers so much for all the good recipes and the luncheon where I could personally eat one of each of the recipes. And by the way, I think you qualify for combat pay.
I can vouch for the cookie. I love soft cookies, and love them even better if they are warm. If I were going to make these cookies (which we all know I’m not, I would light brown sugar). Just saying, in case anyone wants to bake me fresh soft cookies.
Well, I don’t hear Jeeves so I guess I better go check on him. I love the fact that the vacuum is a male. In this case, it’s my Jeeves so it can be gender-specific.
