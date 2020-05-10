Happy Mother’s Day in heaven, Mother.
Mother is what I called you. Rarely did I call you mom or momma, and I remember you loved that I called you Mother instead.
When I think back upon all the life lessons you taught me — not just about being a good mother, but about being a good person — I can literally gather up enough wisdom to write a book.
Your life was not always easy, but your strength prevailed. Becoming a widow in your forties and having to raise six kids on your own was no small feat, however you did not miss a step. You continued to parent us with love and discipline all based on God’s word, which clearly was your resource for all things. You taught us how to grow our faith and how to stand strong in the Lord and our beliefs. You taught us how to give to others and that if you need a friend, be a friend. I could literally go on for days writing about the priceless life lessons you taught to all of us.
In your later years, when dementia set in and you no longer knew my name or that I was even your daughter, I remember sharing communion with you and washing your feet as I told you how much I loved you and how blessed beyond measure I was to have you as my mother. It was just you, me and Jesus. That is a memory I will hold in my heart and cherish until I take my last breath.
When I look back on the lives of so many people that you prayed with, fed, hugged, took into your home and loved dearly, I am overwhelmed with joy because I know that I have an incredible legacy to draw from as I live out my days here on earth.
So, thank you mother for being exactly who I needed to give me the direction in life that would sustain me for eternity. You were and always will be the mother to remember.
With love,
Dianne
