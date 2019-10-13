75 years ago
Lake Jackson and Danbury firemen carried off honors Wednesday night at the firemen’s meet at West Columbia, Lake Jackson winning in the two-man connection race and Danbury coming through in the six-man pumper race.
The Lake Jackson’s team of W.H. Lowe and H.C. Eissler registered the winning time of 40 seconds to win the two-man race, while Danbury was second with a time of 45 seconds. The Danbury team was composed of C. L. Morrow and Johnny Pavelicek.
Freeport was third with a time of 52 seconds, Bill Kieke and Clarence Gautreaux composing the local team.
W.H. Sims and J.W. Warren placed Angleton fourth in 53 seconds.
Danbury won the six-man pumper race in 38 seconds with a team of Gene Griffin, Johnny Pavelicek, K.V. Parsons, Bill Stefka, C.L. Morrow and Ira Brandon turning the trick.
Lake Jackson was second in 40 seconds, Freeport third in 42 and Angleton fourth in 54.
M.L. Waugh served as starter, and W.C. Autrey, A.J. Wollam and Frenchie Cayer judges. J.S. Williams and Chas. M. Kelso were time keepers.
50 years ago
Buyers spent a record-breaking total of $39,705 Thursday night at the Brazoria County Fair Junior Livestock Auction, bringing smiles to lots of young people.
The new total in sales compares to the previous record, set in 1967, of $35,993.
Lone Star Beer paid $2 per pound for Dusty Dobyanski’s grand champion angus, bringing the total price to $1,512 for the Manvel youth’s steer.
Pearl Beer paid $1.20 per pound, or a total of $820, to Jim Flora, Manvel, for his reserve grand champion steer.
The Lake Jackson Bank was high bidder on Glenn Salyer’s grand champion hog, paying the Clute boy $1.70 per pound for a total of $385.
Other top items sold Thursday included: Champion turkey hen, Johnny Gadosek, Pearland, $200, Roots Grocery, Brookside Village;
Champion turkey tom, Mike Kahl, Brazoria, $225, Fossel Feed and See, Brazoria;
Grand champion lamb, Martha Cline, $350, Chocolate Bayou Land and Water Development;
Champion crossbred steer, Dean Kleine, Damon, $1.35 per pound, $969, Angleton Bank of Commerce;
Reserve champion crossbred steer, $1.20, $818, First Capitol Bank, West Columbia;
Champion other breeds market hog, Yvonne Mullins, Clute, $1.50, $360, Southern Butane, Brazosport;
Reserve champion Hampshire market hog, Steve Jefferies, Sweeny, $1.80, $343, Citizens State Bank, Sweeny.
Champion fryer rabbits, M. Cline, Alvin, $200, Alvin State Bank;
Champion broilers, Paula Cline, Alvin, $200, Alvin State bank;
Reserve grand champion lamb, Charlotte Cline, Alvin, $220, Coca-Cola.
15 YEARS AGO
The Houston Astros finally got the monkey off their backs. And area baseball fans were soaking up every minute of it.
After seven trips to the postseason since the team was formed in 1962, the Astros finally earned their first series win Monday night with a 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the fifth and deciding game. Houston won the series, 3-2.
Many area sports fans watched Monday’s game at local sports bars, while others stayed home and enjoyed the win with friends in front of the television.
Either way, this was a contest that couldn’t be missed for dedicated fans.
“We’re hyped,” said Angleton’s Mike Sillavan, who was watching the game at Icehouse Bar and Grill in Angleton. “I haven’t seen this much excitement since 1986.”
The same attitude was in the air at Chili’s Bar and Grill in Lake Jackson after the Astros completed the victory.
“This is the way it should be,” Lake Jackson’s Gus Campos said. “(Jeff) Bagwell and (Craig) Biggio have finally gotten their due. They needed this.”
Although the game was met with nervousness for most fans, it didn’t take long for the Astros to put their followers at ease.
“I knew when they got two runs in the second it wasn’t going to be a problem,” Lake Jackson’s Darrell Barber said. “I knew we would take it after that. They just kept piling on and piling on. Now, it’s a football score.”
But the most important aspect of the win for many fans was that it was the Braves — a team that has knocked Houston out of the postseason three times — that the Astros defeated. Even better, it was done in Atlanta.
“It would have been good to beat them at home, but now we beat them at their house,” said Clute’s James Hamilton, who was watching the game with six friends at a Lake Jackson home. “We beat them at their house. That’s the jewel.”
Lake Jackson’s Tracy Allen, who was among the crowd at Chili’s, had a similar opinion.
“I could care less if they go anywhere else,” Allen said during the Astros’ five-run, seventh-inning rally that sealed the game. “Just to beat Atlanta, I’m happy.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.