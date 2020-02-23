Well, low and behold, got up at the crack of 9:30 and the sun was shining and it was cool like it is supposed to be this time of year. That is the good news. Let me explain this crack of 9:30.
I don’t sleep just real well, so I sleep late. But I can always count on the alarm in the form of telemarketers. What will it take to make them go away? Monday I must have had at least 15. I think it’s called an invasion of my privacy. If I wanted them to have my number, I would have supplied it for them.
I have had I don’t know how many calls telling me this is my last warning they are going to call to give me one last chance to renew the warranty on my car. I only wish! Makes me wish I had not bought a new car.
Wouldn’t it be great to have their home phone numbers so we could call them three times a day every day?
Now I also wish I could get rid of my home phone. The problem with that is I am not good at keeping my cell phone right by my side. One would think the phone companies would try to stop this invasion of unwanted calls. Just think of the business they have lost because of it. And this is not limited to just warranty callers; it’s all of them.
Now that’s off my chest, so I’ll move on to something else … like food for you to enjoy.
n n n
Hi Pretty Sis,
I just read your Jan. 22 column. My husband’s favorite was blue cheese, too, so this is for you. He tried for a long time to get it just right. Maybe you’ll like it, too. It’s as “chunky” as you want to make it.
Love U,
Sis, Alexander, Louisiana
Jerry’s Blue Cheese Dressing
INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup buttermilk
DIRECTIONS
Blend well. Then add 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped; 4 ounces blue cheese (more or less), crumbled; 2 cups mayonnaise.
Sis,
There is nothing I like better than a good blue cheese dressing with lumps of blue cheese in it. This one sounds like a winner to me.
At the very beginning of your note you said, “Pretty” sis. Let me say, I am so very happy we do not have a live picture of me right now. Getting up before I wanted to and sitting here in the office in my PJs with my hair standing at attention is not a pretty sight, let me tell ya.
I don’t have any idea how I get up with the hairdos I wake up with. One side looks like I spun around on my head, while the other side is sticking straight up. But, thank you for saying “Pretty,” fellow sis!
n n n
Becky sent in this cookie for you to enjoy. Wouldn’t we all love to live next door to Becky. That woman cooks — get this — every day!
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
INGREDIENTS
3 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, chopped
1/4 cup butter
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon red liquid food coloring
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups powdered sugar, divided
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees with oven racks in the top third and bottom third of oven. Melt chocolate and butter in a large microwave-safe glass bowl on medium (50 percent power) until melted and smooth, about 1 1/2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds. Whisk in granulated sugar, eggs and food coloring until smooth.
Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt and add to butter mixture, stirring gently just to combine.
Place 1 cup of the powdered sugar in a small bowl. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls into powdered sugar, rolling to coat, and place 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Using the heal of your hand, gently flatten domed tops of dough.
Bake in preheated oven until cookies are almost set and outsides are crackled, 10 to 11 minutes. Transfer pans to wire racks and cool cookies completely, about 30 minutes.
Beat cream cheese and remaining 1 cup powdered sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons cream cheese filling onto flat side of half of the cookies. Cover with remaining half of cookies, flat side down, and gently press.
Thanks, Becky!
Hope all is well in the good state of Washington. Heaven knows the other Washington could use some serious help — like term limits would be a good start. Maybe that would break up that good ol’ boy system. Then they wouldn’t have time campaigning and digging up dirt on each other, and help us little folks maybe.
