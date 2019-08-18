A Beautiful Corpse
By Christi Daugherty
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hardcover
Harper McClain, a long-time reporter for a Savannah, Ga., newspaper, and one of her friends, Bonnie, who is a bartender at the Library Bar, hear about the murder of a tourist, and go to the scene.
It’s a whodunit from the first scene, as they recognize the victim as a 24-year-old, female law student who works at the bar with Bonnie.
Although police have no witnesses to the murder, the investigators, including Harper’s former lover, suspect the victim’s boyfriend, a man Harper believes to be innocent.
Instead, she suspects Peyton Anderson, a cop who is not only the son of the local district attorney but also has what police think is an ironclad alibi.
Formerly well respected by local police for her reporting skills, Harper is now on their blacklist for having identified one of their own as the killer in a previous case.
As a result, they not only refuse to share information, dismissing the suspicions she attempts to share with them.
I read this one without having seen the book that followed the previous story, but it all made sense, anyway.
All in all, this is an enjoyable, fast-moving mystery I liked well enough to search online for the previous book in the series.
Where Dreams Begin
By Lisa Kleypas
$28.95, hardcover
A case of mistaken identity has resulted in the most exciting moment of Lady Holly Taylor’s life. Of course, she’s a poor but virtuous widow, and this will certainly not be repeated, she’ll never forget it.
It all began when Zach Bronson, a man born with no money and no title uses his math skills and other talents to become wealthy during a time when formerly rich lords are having trouble making ends meet.
Zach was expecting to meet a woman with whom he would have an amorous encounter, but after having so thoroughly kissed Lady Helen by mistake, he is determined to find out more about her.
He manages this by engaging her (at a ridiculous wage) to tutor his young sister for the following year, so she can “come out” in society, along with titled English misses.
Although reluctant at first, Helen finally agrees to the deal, thanks to a salary will make it possible for her to leave the stifling atmosphere of dependency on relatives.
Holly is required to live in Zach’s luxurious home, and she originally views the situation as a simple employment opportunity that promises a future for herself and her small daughter.
But while she spends her days teaching Zach’s sister how to sit and walk, smile and speak in accordance with proper English manners, she finds herself more and more drawn to Zach during their frequent encounters.
It’s a typical Kleypas romance, which means there are enough surprising bits added to the expected elements along the way to keep readers’ interest, throughout.
Hounded
By David Rosenfelt
Minotaur Books
$25.99, hardcover
This book in David Rosenfelt’s series featuring Andy Carpenter provides an introduction to a boy named Ricky and his best friend, a Basset hound named Sebastian.
Andy and Laurie, the woman who is his wife except for a license and a ceremony, are introduced to Ricky by their friend, Pete Stanton, who is a captain in the local police department.
A decorated officer and good friend of the Carpenters, Pete is investigating the murder of Ricky’s father, who had run afoul of the justice system in the past, but had straightened out his life.
Pete had befriended the man before he was killed and is well acquainted with the boy, who now needs someone to take care of him until a relative steps in.
As it turns out, the boy has no relatives except for a stepmother who had previously split with her husband, leaving Ricky with his now-dead father.
The boy has been understandably traumatized by his father’s murder, and his living arrangement with the Carpenters is to be temporary, ending when the stepmother is located.
They had agreed with Pete that temporary child placements by strangers were not always the best solution, and would quickly seek temporary custody of the boy.
This arrangement is hardily voiced before Pete is arrested for the murder. As the first officer on the scene, he had arrived almost immediately after the shooting. Although one bit of evidence after another seems to confirm his guilt, Andy and Laurie aren’t convinced.
Ricky, who has been traumatized by his father’s death, is extremely withdrawn in the beginning, but soon warms up to Laurie, though his relationship with Andy takes more time.
This is one of those light mysteries that has much more to offer than just a whodunit. I’ve always enjoyed books by Rosenfelt, but this one is far and above my favorite to date.
