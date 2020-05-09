Bentley has a beauty shop appointment this coming Tuesday. Maybe Snooty Poodle can find him somewhere under all that fur. The hair on his ears are so matted. I have tried to keep them out, but it is impossible.
When he sneaks out of the house, he runs like the wind. I let him run, then when he comes in, I try and comb his hair, which is a trip. But he must do something in his sleep to tangle that long hair up. It is so matted I give up. So when I get him back Tuesday, he may not look like the poodle I took in there.
Right now he looks so big, but it’s all hair. When he comes out, his little face is so small. Right now he looks like he’s a big bad homeless baby. Poodles, the gift that keeps on giving.
Oh, let me tell you. The Snooty Poodle is now in its new location on Highway 288-B. I would give you the address, but I’m not sure of it. I haven’t been there yet. But will let you know.
Hey Gin,
This is the easiest cobbler recipe ever. … I first learned of it when I lived in Chattanooga for two years.
Becky
Easy Peach Cobbler
Ingredients
1 3/4 pounds fresh peaches
1/2 cup (4 ounces) salted butter
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Gently rub the peaches under running water to remove fuzz, and slice peaches (you will have about 4 cups). Place butter in an 11-by-7-inch baking dish; place dish in oven until butter melts. Stir together flour, sugar, milk and vanilla in a bowl, and pour onto melted butter (DO NOT STIR). Spoon peaches over mixture. (DO NOT STIR).
Bake in preheated oven until brown and bubbly, 45 to 50 minutes.
Becky,
Just think, if my 7 peaches that I have on my tree stay on my tree until they are big and juicy, I will have more than enough to whip up this easy cobbler. Peach cobbler is right up there with White Mountain Icing when it comes to favorites.
This is the first year for this tree in my yard. Peter says they won’t make full-grown peaches this year, but hopefully he doesn’t know his peaches. He was an engineer and designed pipe systems in plants, so what does he know about peaches? (Actually he knows a lot about growing fruit, but maybe not so much about peach trees. He doesn’t have any in his garden).
He’s coming today and we will start again on planting the fig tree. I kinda hope he forgot to bring it from his house. Maybe he will. He never comes that he doesn’t forget something, so here’s hoping.
Hi Sis
I just read your Wednesday, April 9, piece. I love sliced sweetened strawberries on my ice cream. Blue Bunny has a “Double Strawberry” flavor. I got the last one at Walmart, and it was indicated that it was a close out flavor. Too bad.
What you should do is buy a sack of sliced almonds at Walmart; they’re under $6. Toast them lightly, then serve Peter’s next ice cream with that, plus a good glob of Reddi-wip. I often get Walmart’s brand, but it’s harder to squeeze out. Or maybe he’d just like chopped nuts on his ice cream.
Remember how we used to order ice cream sundaes at the local soda shops? Toast chopped pecans lightly, too, before serving.
Love ya,
Sister Mara, Alexander, La.
Mara,
For us to be sisters, how could we be this different when it comes to what is on top of our ice cream? I would order an ice cream sundae, but — and here is the big but — I told them to hold the nuts. You see, it’s like this.
You have ice cream which is a soft and smooth texture. Then you have nuts that are hard and crunchy. If God had meant for nuts to be put on ice cream, he would have all ice cream with nuts in or on it … and he didn’t.
I love ya, anyway! But work on that.
Oh, one more thing. I have Peter spoiled enough. If I had to roast almonds for his ice cream, that would put him over the top. Then he would expect it all the time. I can’t have that. That involves a stove, doesn’t it? Now there I know we are alike.
Thanks for the ideas. There are probably other people out there who like nuts on their ice cream. Maybe!
