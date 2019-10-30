Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to Pastor Booker T. Randon on his 80th birthday. You are indeed a vessel of praise and honor to God and it is only befitting that we show love to you on your birthday. Thank you for sounding forth the trumpet of God to proclaim His wondrous works among all people. Showers of grace to you on this special day and every day is our sincere prayer.
Ashley Cavazos
Big thank you to Bubba and Little Lucy for always helping with your baby sis without even being asked to. Y’all are the greatest kids ever! Love, Mom.
Dionna Rangel-Cole
Happy Halloween to my favorite ghoulish grand babies Jay, Avianna, Amyiah and Jackson. GMA LOVES U.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, blessings, and appreciation to the officers and members of Mims Cemetery — John H. Johnson, Ruby Johnson, Evelyn Roberts, Carrie Thomas and our immaculate caretaker, Napoleon Johnson. The Mims Cemetery hosted its 46th annual Memorial Day services, and we take this opportunity to express an abundance of affection to each of you for endeavoring to keep Mims Cemetery an honorable resting place for our loved ones. Shouts of gratitude also to the anointed speaker on this great occasion, Pastor Michael Johnson, and the congregants of the White Oak Baptist Church Family.
