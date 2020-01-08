I have to tell you what I heard on TV about making new year’s resolutions — don’t. They and whoever “they” are said it puts you under too much stress to try and keep those “never kept” resolutions anyway. Isn’t that a big relief for you? I know it is for me, because I gave up making resolutions a long time ago just because of the fact I never kept them any longer than it took me to make one.
I have been detoxing from being discombobulated for days now since the holidays. Just getting back to a routine, I think. It wasn’t too hard to do, as a matter of fact. Wake up at 10, have my hot spiced apple cider, lay on the sofa with the babies for a while until I decide if the spirit to get up and do something hit me or it was one of the babies jumping on me. Then it takes a few more minutes to think about which one it was. It’s good to be retired!
n n n
I want to give you some more of Marlyn Monette’s good recipes from her first cookbook, “So Good … Make You Slap Your Mama!” Marlyn wrote a food column that would put this so-called food column to shame for the newspaper in Shreveport, Louisiana. Let’s just say we have very different styles. This food column started by a fluke in the first place. So folks, it is what it is.
Marlyn’s recipes are so delicious-sounding that all I have to do is open the book and print for you whatever comes up. She is one sweet lady with a big heart, and I love calling her a friend. Hang on; here we go!
She says this about this recipe: “Although I enjoy veal cutlets and chops, veal scallops or medallions are my favorite cut for ease in preparation; there is no pounding. It cooks fast and it is guaranteed to be delicate and tender.
Veal In Cream Sauce
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoon butter
4 white mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoon flour
Salt and fresh ground pepper
8 thin slices veal scallops
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
Chopped fresh parsley.
DIRECTIONS
Melt butter in a large skillet; add the mushrooms. Cook over low heat for five minutes; do not brown. Season flour with salt and pepper; coat veal with flour. Turn up the heat and add veal. Cook each side of veal for two minutes. Remove veal from the skillet; set aside. With a whisk, gradually add the wine to the pan, mixing it into the flour residue; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring until liquid is reduced by half. Add the cream; simmer two minutes more. Serve veal immediately with sauce on top and garnished with chopped parsley.
Talk about easy and delicious. I can just taste it! I love a sauce with white wine. You know you could use this cream sauce — leaving out the veal, of course — for most anything you want a cream sauce for.
n n n
Cabbage Rolls
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1 1/2 cups raw rice
2/3 stick butter, melted
1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
1 1/2 cups stalks celery, chopped
1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
2 small cans tomato sauce
4 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 large heads cabbage
7 or 8 strips bacon.
DIRECTIONS
In a large bowl, mix meat, rice, butter, vegetables, one can tomato sauce, salt and peppers, blending well. Core cabbage and place in boiling water. As leaves wilt, peel off and drain well. Wrap about 1 tablespoon of meat mixture in each cabbage leaf, starting at the stem edge and rolling; fold ends over. Put rolls in a large roaster. Place bacon strips on rolls, add water almost to cover and drizzle remaining can of tomato sauce over all. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 1 1/2 hours.
We needed (I say we, when I should have said I) this recipe last week or whenever it was New Year’s Day to eat along with our black-eyed peas. But, oh well. This would be good anytime to eat and a whole lot easier than I thought. See, I have never in my whole life made cabbage rolls.
n n n
Marlyn has this to say about this next recipe: “This recipe is the creation of an old friend, Carol Guilmino. This gal is such a wonderful cook, she could make even a mud pie taste good!” Marlyn would be saying this about me if she knew me when I could find the kitchen … I’m just so sure!
Beefy Stuffed Green Peppers
INGREDIENTS
6 large bell peppers
1 pound ground beef
3/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped bell pepper
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/3 cup chopped celery
1 (17-ounce) can cream-style corn
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Red pepper to taste
1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
DIRECTIONS
Cook peppers for five minutes in boiling salted water; drain. Cook ground beef with next four ingredients until beef is brown and vegetables are tender, stirring often; drain off drippings. Add corn, salt and peppers, and cook, stirring often, until thoroughly heated. Fill peppers with meat mixture; place in a 9-inch square baking dish. Combine bread crumbs and cheese; sprinkle over peppers. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes.
Thanks once again Marlyn. Hope you are doing well and 2020 will be a very good year for you, and all of my readers. Remember: No resolutions, no stress!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.