75 years ago
Saturday night, the Lake Jackson Firemen hold their annual ball. It will be a gala occasion, with two years’ fun and frolic rolled into one. Last year the annual dance was omitted, so this year the “smoke eaters” have promised to make up for lost time by staging the biggest dance ever held in Lake Jackson.
Tony Martin’s 13-piece orchestra will come down from Houston to provide the rhythm and entertainment. Everybody is welcome. Ticket sales, with James Elbert in command, are passing all records, and indications are that Lake Jackson and people from surrounding areas will turn out “en masse” for a good time.
The dance will be informal, according to Mayor Ivan Greer, publicity chairman, and whether you dance or just watch the fun, or just gather around in the “story swapping,” you’ll have a great time. Don’t miss it.
Where will it be held? Why in the new store building next to Piggly Wiggly. There will be plenty of room for dancing or strolling in the big structure, with its covered walks all around. The firemen were fortunate in procuring the building for the dance before any of the store fixtures are installed.
50 years ago
Brazosport school officials emphatically deny reports circulated by a Houston rock music station and a national news service of widespread withdrawals from Brazosport High School because of drug offenses.
A report over the radio station and the wire service stated that 22 students had withdrawn from Brazosport to avoid charges of drug use.
Both Supt. H.K. Wilson and Asst. Supt. Howard L. Pickle say this is totally false.
The only students to withdraw from Brazosport High School in the past week, they say, were six, part of eight involved in charges of the use and sale of LSD on the Brazosport campus.
All of the six have signed statements admitting the charges, school officials say, and the other two were placed in custody because of violation of probation on past charges not related to drugs Both were juveniles.
Supt. Wilson said the BISD contacted the Houston radio station and the wire service and retractions were promised by both.
A revised version of the story, carrying the BISD denial, was aired almost immediately after the school contacted the Houston station, but a later version of the report, heard over subsequent broadcasts, reverted to the original story.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — No changes were made to the program, but Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce leaders seemed tempted to name three outstanding community members Thursday night as they celebrated their 60th anniversary.
Dow Chemical Co. Chief Executive Andrew Liveris, guest speaker for the evening, made a surprise $60,000 donation to the chamber’s new building efforts before the organization honored its outstanding man of the year and woman of the year.
“The 60th anniversary is the diamond anniversary,” Liveris told a packed audience speckled with blinking, electric Dow lapel pins. “Our diamond has been in this community for the same 60 years. No anniversary is complete without a gift.”
Chamber chairman-elect Butch Murrell Jr., who earlier in the evening had pledged to have the Chamber in a new office building during his term, said the present would almost guarantee that goal. Dow also has donated land to the Chamber for the project.
“With this contribution, we will be able to cut that ribbon this year, I promise,” Murrell said.
Former BASF operations director Cliff Dusek and Barbara Monical, a charter member and past president of the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, were named the Brazosport chamber’s outstanding man of the year and woman of the year.
