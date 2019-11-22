LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport area’s traditional kickoff to the holiday season arrived this week with the 30th annual Festival of Lights at the Lake Jackson Civic Center and downtown area.
Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. today when Mayor Bob Sipple throws the switch to turn on all of the lights downtown for the first time this year, including the lighted trees strung up around the community.
“This is one of the really joyous events that the city works so hard on,” he said. “They’ve done an outstanding job. I think it’ll be the biggest one ever.”
A new event, the 1-mile Jingle Jog fun run, follows at 6:15 p.m., Civic Center Manager Sandra Oliver said. The jog is open to all ages and will head from the civic center down Circle Way to Gator Field and back. People are encouraged to come out and cheer on the participants.
Once people are done jogging, they are invited to keep their feet moving at Jingle Jam from 7 to 10 p.m. The inaugural rain-or-shine concert, which Oliver said organizers hope will become an annual event, features Brazosport natives The Dirty Unkuls. It will take place on the plaza, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and refreshments. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the ballroom, she said.
Concessions will be available at the carnival, which started accepting riders Thursday evening and will remain open until 11 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $25 and are good all day Saturday, Oliver said.
“There are some great rides for all ages,” she said.
In addition to the carnival, Saturday activities will include the children’s stage entertainment and musical acts all day, Snow Land, and craft and food booths which will open at 10 a.m. The festival will conclude with the traditional parade starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and taking its usual route, Oliver said. A copy of the route, and a list of activities, will be available at the information tent, she said.
The parade will take 30 to 40 minutes and include participants from the community, including the Brazoswood Buc Band, and some horses, Oliver said. There will also be a surprise.
“We’re doing a little something special for Santa in the parade,” she said.
While the parade marks the end of the Festival of Lights, the carnival will have some Sunday afternoon hours for anybody hoping to catch a last ride, Oliver said.
“It’s a fantastic family event, and I think this will be a great kickoff for the holiday season,” Sipple said. “To all of our citizens in the community and the Brazosport area, please come out and join us for a great Festival of Lights weekend.”
