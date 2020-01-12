The Oysterville Sewing Circle
By Susan Wiggs
William Morrow, Publisher
$26.99, hard cover
When Caroline Shelby’s fashion collection, which is destined to “make” her name in the realm of designers, is illicitly copied by her famous employer, she is understandably crushed.
After she makes an attempt to let others in the industry know what happened, she is laughed at and then fired.
At about the same time, a famed model and close friend dies, and Caroline becomes the guardian of the woman’s two small children.
Blackballed from the New York fashion business by her former employer’s claims, Caroline and her wards return to her family in the small town of Oysterville.
Her aim is to determine what she will do next, but going back home isn’t always an easy decision. There, she encounters Will Jensen, the man who fell in love with her best friend, breaking her heart when she was young.
The story alternates between the past and present, and is saved from being just another light romance by its focus on problems ranging from domestic abuse to addiction.
Realizing the challenges faced by some of her friends, Caroline starts a women’s support group somewhat disguised as a sewing circle, that provides an outlet for the stories of women more accustomed to suffering alone and in silence.
Its members vent, rather than sewing, and while some go back to abusive partners or addictions, many others gain the courage to break from the pattern.
It’s a book that deals with some very real problems, which makes it rewarding, rather than merely entertaining.
Someone to Honor
By Mary Balogh
Berkley
$26, hardcover
I kept waiting for this book to get to the point, though I wasn’t sure whether that would be romance, a bit of mystery or just the kind of characterization for which Mary Balogh has long been known.
It never did.
The premise — Abigail Westcott’s former status as an English Lady – whose status fell with the knowledge her parents were not legally married — was the same as several other books in this series.
This left Abby, her siblings and their mother somewhere out in limbo as far as English society was concerned.
Abby’s fiancé immediately fled the engagement, and she and the rest of the family suddenly found themselves without funds. Of course, the true heir to their fortune offered to share, but they all (at least originally) refused help from that source.
There is a bit of ambivalence about why Abigail doesn’t marry any of the men who still seemed interested, but now, some 10 years later, she has decided to accept an offer.
All of this is background, but the remainder didn’t seem to improve much. As far as I was concerned, the romance just didn’t hit the anticipated mark.
My advice? Look for another in this series or elsewhere.
The Orchid Thief
By Susan Orlean
Random House
$25, hardcover
If you’re seeking a plethora of interesting information about orchids — including collecting, growing or stealing them — you’ll love this book.
If you’re seeking a story about John Laroche, a Seminole orchid collector, you’ll have to pick between what I came to consider the “fillers” to get there.
This is not to say I’d pan the book. I read all of it and found much of interest. It just wasn’t at all what I expected.
Laroche was convicted of stealing orchids from a protected area in Florida, but this isn’t really a biography, no matter what the letters on the spine may indicate.
The book covers much, much more territory than that, giving the reader bits and pieces about various orchids, their culture and descriptions of their beauty.
Who knew the corsage your early boyfriend pinned to the shoulder of your first formal gown before a high school prom had such a varied and fascinating past?
I’d have to call this a strange book, and though I’m not sure why I continued reading it, the fact is I did. And I’m not sorry, because the tidbits Orlean includes are fascinating.
Even so, I’d have to recommend that others look the book over carefully before they choose to buy, borrow or read it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.