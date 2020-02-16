My fo ur-legged babies amaze me sometime. I have Emily on a very strict diet. The little round mound is getting smaller and smaller. We would have probably reached our goal by now if it weren’t for big brother Doblo feeding her. I swear he purposely drops some of his food on the floor for her. She stands right under him while he eats and he drops some food on the floor and doesn’t even growl when she gets it.
Now with Bentley, he wouldn’t put up with that for one second. He always eats now when Emily eats her small portion. And, of course, drops some for her. Bentley lays in a safe distance and watches all this take place.
Doblo has always been Emily’s protector. He’s a week and a half older than she is. When they were babies, Emily had a huge stuffed monkey the lady gave us when we bought her. She would always lay on that monkey. Then when we got Doblo, he would pull her around all over the den with her sitting on top of that monkey. What I wouldn’t have given to have a camera available when that took place.
And while I’m thinking four-legged babies, I want to tell you I talked to the nice ladies at Snooty Poodle when I got little Mr. Wonderful groomed about restocking Royal Coat Express for itching four-legged babies. So call to see if they have it in by now before making a trip. That stuff works!
n n n
I like to share some of the email I get from time to time just to let you know we talk about a lot of stuff that never makes the column. It’s like we are all in one room talking about everything under the sun. Here is a note from Linda.
Hi Gin,
Your story about the snuggle beds made me laugh, and of course, it’s a universal truth that if you have more than one fur child they all want the same thing. I picked up big bones at the butcher, as identical as beef bones can be. I put down three. Bentley decided which one he wanted and the other two sat about a foot away watching for him to take a break. The other two bones sat there, totally ignored. — for two hours!
I put a new rug on the porch. Polly decided to guard it. She spent two hours chasing the others off of it.
I decided today to move furniture. I am not happy unless I am rearranging. I swapped a sofa in the TV room for one in the living room. Don’t you know all three dogs got on the sofa I was moving, just for the ride I guess. Then they got on the one I was exchanging, again for the ride.
Thanks as always for your column. I always look forward to it, and it’s amazing how it seems as if I actually know all the people you mention — just one big happy neighborhood!
Have a great week,
Linda
Linda,
You don’t know much I appreciate what you said about one happy family. I have felt that way for the past 26 years. I truly feel that we are all one happy family. I love that my readers share a part of their lives with me. And, allow me to share it with the rest of you … well most of it anyway.
Linda, I think we must have some kind of spooky thing going between us. I have a Bentley, you have a Bentley. I had a Polly, and you have a Polly.
Our Pollys sound like they shared the same boss complexes. I know my Polly ruled our family with an iron paw for 18 years. She probably weighed about 4 pounds. How does something that weighs 4 pounds rule the whole household? These days, it’s pretty much Bentley, but Emily asserts herself at times. Doblo just goes along for the ride. He’s like me … easy-going!
n n n
While I’m on the subject of my readers, I just have to share this one with you. Talk about a feel-good email — this is it. Actually, they all are, but this one is mushy like I like to hear.
Hi Gin,
Your Dec. 22, 2019, column in the Lake Charles American Press was about how blessed you are for your readers. The truth is, we are blessed and so grateful to have you. You are such a lovely, caring person with a personality so delightful. We truly adore you … and then adore you a bit more for your love of four-legged babies, puppies/dogs. The world is a better place with them of course.
Thank you for being you. Take care,
Cheryl et al, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Cheryl,
It’s readers like you and Linda and the rest of the big happy family that makes me want to keep doing this until I can’t any longer. Thank you so much for the nice things you said (of course, they are all true!). I am blessed, and I know it!.
If anyone else would like to write in and gush about me, feel free to. I’ll gush about you in return. Really, thank all of you who have been faithful readers. I truly love you all.
