75 years ago
Notices dated November 23 and issued today to Dow Magnesium Corporation employees state that the War Production Board has ordered the discontinuance of the production of magnesium at the Velasco plant and to place the plant in standby condition.
The notice signed by A.P. Beutel, vice president of the Dow Chemical Company, reads as follows:
Dow Magnesium Corporation has been ordered by the War Department to discontinue the production of magnesium at the Velasco Plant and to place the Plant in standby condition. The Power House, Chlorine Cells, Alloy Plant, Hospital, Cafeteria, and Water Plant, together with other necessary facilities and utilities, will continue to operate.
The departmental superintendents will notify personnel that will be retained for operation of these facilities.
It will require from four to six weeks to terminate operations and some additional time to put the Plant in standby condition.
There are certain vacancies in other plants of The Dow Chemical Company in the Freeport-Velasco area, and every effort will be made to transfer men to these vacancies. …
It is with a great deal of regret that the Company is forced to make this announcement. The Company wishes to thank all employees for their very real contribution to the production of magnesium and to the war effort.
A long-distance call to the Houston office of the War Production Board this afternoon by The Facts revealed that an important announcement in connection with the Dow Magnesium plant at Velasco would be released from Washington by the WPB either Friday or Saturday.
50 years ago
Residents of the Wild Peach community will vote Dec. 6 on incorporation as a village.
The election was requested by Wild Peach residents who still hope to halt establishment of a landfill garbage disposal operation in their area.
But, over protest of a Wild Peach representative, Commissioners Court set a special meeting this Wednesday. The Court will consider for approval an easement which will clear the way for Brazoria County to operate a garbage dump on land purchased recently in Wild Peach by the cities of Brazoria and West Columbia.
M.M. Jones of Wild Peach asked commissioners Monday to delay their action on acceptance of the easement until their next regular meeting, which would fall two days after the election.
The easement matter was on the agenda for Monday’s court meeting but District Atty. Ogden Bass said he and attorney Hall Griggs, who is representing the two cities, were unable to get the legal papers into order by Monday but could have them by Wednesday.
Bass urged commissioners to take care of the matter this week, saying it would be “legally wise” not to delay. Court members had shown some reluctance to set the special meeting, but Bass said it would be to the “best interest of the county” to act Wednesday.
Bass told The Facts that the proposed easement would “grant the county authority to operate the landfill on land owned by the cities.”
Jones and G.R. Davidson, who also lives in Wild Peach, told The Facts they feel that accepting the easement will be setting a precedent that should be of concern to all Brazoria County taxpayers.
“If they (the court) do this for Brazoria and West Columbia, then why shouldn’t the other cities expect the same thing? All taxpayers should be interested in this,” they said.
15 years ago
CHURCHILL — As an end to the waiting game along the San Bernard River nears, and while residents are keeping an eye on floodwaters, things are getting back to normal in this riverside community.
Near Sweeny, the river was holding steady at about 21 feet Monday morning, with a slow recession expected to begin Monday night. The river is forecast to remain above its flood stage of 16 feet over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service Web site.
Some areas along the lower Brazos and San Bernard Rivers could pick up an additional inch of rain as a cold front sweeps across the Coastal Plains on Monday night and Tuesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Wendy Wong.
The Hill Country and other areas upstream also will receive similar amounts, but they likely won’t translate into massive amounts of water moving downstream, Wong said.
“Luckily for us, the system is moving pretty fast,” she said. “Behind the front it should feel rather cool, with clouds clearing up Tuesday night.”
Northerly winds behind the front will cool temperatures into the 40s and 50s but will not be strong enough to speed drainage of swollen area waterways by forcing floodwaters into the Gulf, Wong said.
“As far as I can tell, that would not affect the river,” Wong said. “It’s just a matter of drainage and rainfall.”
