Gospel quartet 'The Guardians' to offer peace, worship

ROSHARON — With a love of gospel and a desire to bring spiritual joy to crowds, gospel quartet The Guardians will headline a special concert sponsored by David Hancock Ministries and Southview Baptist Church.
Starting 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Southview Baptist Church, 23003 Highway 288 in Rosharon, The Guardians will share their love of Southern gospel music with residents of Brazoria County for an hour-plus.
The Guardians hold a spot as one of America’s favorite Southern gospel trios. They’ve had hit songs including their recent No. 1, “Present in the Presence of the King,” according to the band’s website.
Bass singer Pat Barker, whose stage presence is well-known in the Southern gospel circle, recently joined Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey and Dean Hickman to make the trio a quartet. Their mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and spread songs that minister to people’s hearts and touch their lives, according to the band’s website.
Barker said he initially became involved with Hancock about nine years ago and remembers a full house and a good time.
“David is everybody’s friend,” he said. “He’s just a very kind gentleman. He does whatever he can to make sure the ticket-buyer is happy. He makes sure the artist is happy. He just makes sure everything is taken care of.”
There will be some low-bass singing, tenor singing and a lot of laughs, Barker said.
“We hope that the lost will be drawn to Christ and the saved will be encouraged,” he said. “That’s what we want to do. We want to make sure we share the gospel through the music.”
He can’t wait for attendees to embrace this quartet, event organizer David Hancock said.
“They are the best-kept secret in gospel music that is not known in Texas,” he said.
Tickets are not required to attend the show, Hancock said.
“A love offering will be received,” he said.
Having never performed in Brazoria County before, he’s looking forward to reaching a new audience, Barker said.
“We want to make sure the believer who comes in with a lot of problems, we want to make sure that they understand they can find rest, they can find hope and peace in Christ.”
For information, go to davidhancockministries.com
