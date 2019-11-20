Linda Rios
Shout out to my Marine, Josh Rios; my nephews Julio Garcia III, Navy, and David Jr. Garcia, Army; my brother-in-law, Reynaldo Rios, Air Force; and, last but not least, cousin Joe Cisneros, Coast Guard. This family is blessed; we’re covered from top to bottom, far and wide.
Nicole Larson
Shout out to the team at Brazosport Cares Food Pantry — Deb Allen, Powerpack coordinator; Carolina Aguilar, volunteer engagement associate; Nicole Larson, development associate; and Christy Frey, executive director. Over 2019, our team has worked diligently and effortlessly to make an impact for our families in 2019. Thank you to our team for their compassion, hard work and dedication to ensure no one faces the day hungry.
Margaret Mullins
Ramon Hernandez, Rick Sneden, H.T. Brumley and Nat Hickey, and the rest of the veterans that fought for our country, thank you for your service.
Dianna Tamez
Huge Shout Out to all our Tamez/Carreon Family and friends that are keeping my father, Carlos E. Tamez, in prayer for healing. He is taking this life day by day, and I thank you for your continuous prayers.
Cynthia-Olivares Quiller
Shout out to the head of our family, our grandmother, Margaret Quiller, she always welcomes everyone into her home, especially for the traditional holiday gatherings. She’s our prayer warrior and knows the Bible; she’s known for staying up late praying for all of the generations of our family. We don’t say it enough, but we know we’ve overcome many hard times thanks to her prayers. We love you, Mama Margaret, and were thankful for you.
Julie Cabriales Helms
Shout out to my father, Mr. Roberto Cabriales, who served twice in Vietnam with the U.S. Army and who received a Purple Heart; to my brother, Armando Cabriales, U.S. Marine Corps; and my father-in-law, Albert Helms Sr., U.S. Army. Thank you for your service. You all are my heroes.
Betty Alexander
Shout out to my husband, a Vietnam Marine with a Purple Heart and later an Air Force pilot, bringing the last of the military and refugees home to the USA.
Linda Rios
Shout out to Chris Nieves, honored with a Purple Heart.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a distinguished man of God, the Rev. Herman Powell. The Rev. Powell is a fervent member of the Zion Temple AME Church, and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the Angel of the House. May God continue to lead you along the pathway of life and grant you contentment in all of your endeavors. For eye hath not seen, ear hath not heard, nor hath entered into the hearts of man the things that God hath prepared for those that love Him.
Suzie Richards
Shout out to my newly discovered massage therapist, Shawn Stanforth of C-Star Massage in downtown Lake Jackson. Thank you for pursuing your gift and hopefully others will discover and be able to enjoy your talent of healing.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to a remarkable woman of God, Hattie Davis. Hattie is a devoted congregant at the Heart of Christ Community Church and Dr. Melvin Johnson is the shepherd of the house. Hattie is also a dedicated musician at the Zion Temple AME Church and the Rev. Mark Davis is pastor. We send wagonloads of joy and encouragement your way, and our prayer is that God will continue to lead and guide you with His abundant grace and mercy.
Nicole Larson
Shout out to the Junior Service League of Brazosport. The 2019-2020 service year is their 50th anniversary to help empower the community. Thank you to everyone in our organization and sustainers who have volunteered their time and effort to help make a lasting impact on our community.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and profound encouragement to the Rev. Michael Johnson, First Lady Cheryl Johnson, Mother Lillie Bell Bryant, Cora Mack, Rita York and to all the amazing and anointed members of the White Oak Baptist Church, who celebrated an afternoon of inspirational delight as they hosted their annual Building Fund Ministry program. Pastor Mark Jackson proclaimed the Gospel message. Our prayer is that God will continue to cause His face to shine upon you.
