COASTAL CRUZIN’ A fundraiser for the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra will featuring dancing to music by Intercoastal Pirates. When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Tickets: $50 each Info: Call 979-265-7661.
LAKE JACKSON
The I ntercoastal Pirates will rock the house with a swashbuckling good time at the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra’s annual fundraiser.
The orchestra is trading its sheet music and classical instruments for beach attire with “Coastal Cruzin’,” set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Tickets are $50 each.
The event is the orchestra’s biggest fundraiser of the year and supports its concerts and performances across the season.
It’s uncommon for a city comparable to Lake Jackson to have an orchestra the size and quality of the Brazosport Symphony, and she knows the community always supports it, said Tere Sandlin, president of the Brazosport Symphony League.
“It is fantastic,” she said. “We have the bragging rights of being able to say we have a full orchestra.”
Proceeds also will help the orchestra continue to bring high-class musicians to perform at The Clarion, Sandlin said.
A concert can cost upward of $10,000, so donations are of great help, Sandlin said.
Auction items will include two sets of Astros tickets, a wine and cheese tasting at The Grape Taste as and the latest decorated instrument from Emma Jean Tanner’s Art Strings project — a violin autographed by Gov. Gregg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Sen. Joan Huffman.
Intercoastal Pirates will come on stage at 7:30 p.m. and play for the duration of the event, giving attendees an opportunity to let loose on the dance floor, band member Rick Park said.
The band has played at a lot of different private events at the civic center over the years, and they are all now masters at knowing what the crowd wants, Park said.
“We do pretty much a little of everything,” he said. “We will cover music anywhere from the ’50s to current music. Really, a little of everything.”
While people should have fun, he hopes residents can also remember the significance of supporting the arts, Park said.
“The important thing is the support of the arts and the support of culture,” he said. “It’s important that be supported by the public.
For information, call 979-265-7661.
