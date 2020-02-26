Shirley Farrington
Shout out appreciation and thanks to Aubrey and Mary Little for being thoughtful, caring and dependable. There is always someone to care. God bless you.
Dulce Alvara-Ramirez
I want to wish a happy birthday to my handsome husband, Justin Lee Ramirez. I’m thankful that you are here with me every single day. You are sweet, funny and hard-working. I appreciate everything you do for me. I love you so much.
Jessica Arriaga
I want to give a shout out to TCM Auto Sales for helping my kids push their car out of the middle of the road Sunday when it cut off on them. Thanks so much for your kindness. It took awhile for us to get there, and I felt a little bit of relief knowing they weren’t stuck in the middle of Highway 35. Thanks again!
Megan Hussey
I’d like to give a shout out to Michael Landon. Thank you for being everything we need you to be and more. We are so blessed to be part of your life.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very wonderful and warmhearted servant of God, Deacon Troy Davidson. Troy is a gracious congregant at the Greater Mount Zion Church and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is the shepherd of the house. Deacon Davidson is also the president of Sweeny District Willing Workers and the vice president of Mims Community Center. He is by far a man of many talents and is always lending a helping hand to others. We thank God for a man of your commitment who is not only a “hearer” of God’s word, but a “doer” in every aspect. Our prayer is that the favor of God will continue to flourish in your life.
Patty Guthrie
Shout out to Elizabeth Quilty and to Kelly Perkins, two amazing friends who always have an ear and hug for me. Thanks for getting me through the recent tough days. Y’all are the best, big hugs.
Amanda Tipp Soto
Shout out to my parents, Phil and Kalyan Tipp, for always being there for me and supporting me! My greatest mentors are them and they taught me well. Love y’all!
CK Millsap
Bright lights will be shining April 4. Thank you Córdoba Law Firm for your help and support of our peace officers and special kids. We appreciate you.
Kassie Pleasant
Shout out to my daughter, Kynadee, who is competing at the Purple and Gold Classic Invitational Gymnastics Meet in Louisiana this weekend. You are amazing and can do anything and everything you set your mind to. Even if you feel like you will fail, keep on going anyway. As long as you believe in yourself and chase your dreams, there’s nothing you can’t do. No matter the outcome, I am and will always be proud to be your mom.
CK Millsap
Huge thanks to Jesse Knight, Knights Tax Service, for your donation to A Night In The Spotlight. Our peace officers and special kids will be shining under the bright lights at the prom. It will be an unforgettable night. Thank you, Jesse, for partnering with us.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of overwhelming grace and an abundance of blessings to Elder Roland K. Hendricks and the beautiful first lady of Greater Mt. Zion Church, Jean Hendricks, on your 15th anniversary. Words are inadequate in our expression to you for pouring precious and priceless gems of love into the lives of others. Shouts of love to Dr. Stanley Hillard, who impacted our hearts with a soul-stirring message, “Kept,” from Psalm 91:1-8. Our prayer to Elder Hendricks and Sister Hendricks is that you will continue to let your joys be known as you rest in the truth that “The best is yet to come, firer worlds on high.”
Kendra Jayne
I’m an admin of an amazing group, so I would like to give a huge shout out to the members of Helping Hearts for Brazoria County. When a new member of our community came to me down on their luck, I made a post about things that they were needing at the time. So many members of that group rallied around their family and have been able to provide all of the needs. I am so blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people in this county. Brazoria County is known for many things, but one of the things that I like to point out is our ability to have each others’ backs and rally for each other no matter what. Way to go Brazoria County.
CK Millsap
Huge shout out to Greg Flaniken and Associates. Thanks for partnering with A Night In The Spotlight. Your contribution will help us honor our peace officers and special kids on April 4. We appreciate you!
Manning Rollerson Sr.
I like to give a shout out to Miss Alexander and all of the volunteers who feed this whole community in Brazoria County on the fourth Monday of the month.
CK Millsap
Many, many thanks to the Brazosport Rotary Club for your contribution to A Night In The Spotlight. Our awesome peace officers and special kids are going to be walking the red carpet April 4. Your partnership and support of our community is amazing. You all make us Brazoria County Proud!
Sharon Leatrice Hadden
Shout out to my daughter, Bobbi J. Brown. She coached her first basketball team this year and she did a fantastic job. Momma loves you, and I’m so proud of you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and admiration to a very fascinating and faithful vessel of God, Girl Scout leader, PTO officer, fabulous cook and community activist, Cynthia Alston Hurd. Cynthia provides adequate and sufficient mentoring to others and is by far a young lady who possesses numerous God-given talents. Thank you for being sensitive to the spiritual needs of those about you as you live in the conscious awareness of the Holy Spirit’s presence and power in your life. Continue to “Let your light shine before men that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.” John 5:16
Clara Johnson
Shouts of precious and prevailing blessings to a dynamic duet on their 40th wedding anniversary, Herman and Loretha Edison. You are a devoted couple who serve God, have always put God first in your marriage and followed His rules for love. We extol you to continue to let God’s grace lift you up as you take delight in each other. We praise God for having such a loving and caring couple in the Mims Community, and we appreciate all your charitable and unselfish examples of Christian piety. “Live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” Ephesians 5:2
