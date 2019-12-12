FREEPORT
Textbooks have become an antiquated term for many students as their learning materials have transitioned to Chromebooks and tablets, but the value of words on paper has not been lost on today’s kids.
Not just textbooks, however — young adult novels can contain profound lessons that connect with developing minds.
A select group of seventh- and eighth-grade students in librarian Susan Williams’ book club at Freeport Intermediate School have been reading “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson. The young adult novel tells the story of Melinda Sordino, a high school freshman who suffers the trauma of rape at the hands of an older male student.
Eventually, Melinda finds the strength to speak her truth, overcoming the added traumas of an emotionally absent family, ridicule from classmates who do not know what she is going through and being forced to have regular contact with her attacker at school and in the community.
“The book, which is autobiographical in nature, speaks to young adolescents about the pain of trauma, misunderstandings that lead to unfounded gossip, the importance of responsible teachers and the true feelings that survivors of sexual assault endure through their crisis,” Williams said.
Known as the Dynamic Deweys book club, members previously read “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Her decision to follow that selection with “Speak” came when she saw the graphic novel adaptation was being regularly checked out of the library — and that when students brought it back, they often asked for the original book.
Due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter, permission slips were sent home to parents, and nearly all of the students brought them back signed. Many of the parents had read the book when it first came out in 1999, Williams said.
Williams also made sure the students knew they did not have to participate if they didn’t feel comfortable with the material.
“I told them upfront what the subject matter was,” Williams said. “I wanted to give them that out in the beginning.”
The book club meets every day during seventh period, and the group of about 20 students has been actively engaging with the material and each other through activities and group discussion. All of the students have been very sensitive and thoughtful in how they’ve responded to the book, Williams said.
At a recent book club meeting, Williams invited clinical mental health therapist and former Freeport Intermediate teacher Michelle Langley to speak with the club. Langley has experience working with victims of human trafficking and shared with students information about trauma and its effects, how to help identify the symptoms in friends and what they can do to help their peers who might need it.
Signs of trauma include distorted thinking, trembling, flashbacks, nightmares and feeling like they can’t escape racing thoughts, Langley said in response to a student’s question. It’s possible, however, for there to be noticeable symptoms, “but inwardly it feels very chaotic for the person,” she said. “When trauma happens, your reality becomes distorted, like looking into a carnival mirror.”
Another student asked what a person should do if he or she has had a traumatic experience. They should speak up, Langley said.
“The best way to handle trauma is to talk through it,” she said.
Students also wanted to know the best way to help someone through a traumatic experience. Listening without judgment is the best approach, she said, but they must be careful not to take on the trauma themselves.
While the student can lend an ear and be supportive, it’s not the student’s job to shoulder somebody else’s trauma in addition to whatever experiences of their own they already have to carry. It’s like handing back somebody else’s backpack — the trauma should remain with the person who experienced it, she said.
Club members plan to reach other people in the school by putting up a Healing Tree — symbolic of Melinda’s tree in “Speak” — in the school cafeteria for everyone to see.
In keeping with their sensitivity toward the book and what they’ve learned, the students’ biggest fear has been putting something on the healing tree that might be a trigger for a classmate instead of helpful, Williams said.
One thing they might put on it is affirmations, and another would be something to let other kids know they are seen and that they matter, she said.
“They want to put, ‘We see you,’” Williams said. “Because sometimes kids walk around and feel invisible, and they said they’ve all felt that way at some point.”
