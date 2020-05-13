Emily Tyler Williams
On behalf of Bess Brannen third-grade teachers, shout out to Claire, Brendon, Breann, Noah, Chase, Easton, Ben, Sawyer, Charlotte, Miles, Sam, Omar, Jeremiah, Bronson, Easton, Londyn, Marcella, Keilan, Kylee Jo, Benjamin, Santiago, Ava, Luke F., JR, Mason, Walker, Alyah, Tripptyn, Iliana, Alexis, Reagan, Curie, Gloria, Kensley, Walker, Luke C., Thomas, David, Caylee, Joseph, Keilan, Santiago, Sarah, Sierra, Grayson, Aaden, Ben F., Camden, Daniel, Cody, Clara, Dominic, Jayden, Garrett, Anderson, Adysen, Amber, Liam, Wyatt, Lucas, Sophia Z., Haley, Axel and Abigail. A special shout out to Claire, Sierra, Clara, Elijah and Tripptyn for achieving 100 percent in ST Math and Sierra and Clara for making the Reading Team.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out to the employees at Wells Fargo-West Columbia Branch. Being closed inside, I miss your greetings and smiling faces. God bless you.
Dianne Carreon
A huge shout out to Davita of Lake Jackson. All the nurses, technicians and staff are very kind and loving to us patients. They are true heroes during this pandemic, showing up every day risking themselves for us because our lives depend on them. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. You all are angels.
Yvonne Strahan-LeJeune
Shout out to my sweet granddaughter, Brandy Garza Bowersox. She is a 2020 graduate, and with all this “Coronavirus Confusion,” she remains positive: no complaining, no feeling sorry for herself, just grateful for the love and guidance of her family that helped her succeed.
Jakob Baumeister
Who deserves praise? Big JC. He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by his word of power. After making purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of eternal love and appreciation to all pastors, ministers and spiritual leaders for your enormous compassion and support of your members (especially seniors) and associates by way of your fervent prayers, uplifting messages, phone calls, Zoom, live streaming and numerous other methods of endorsing spiritual enrichment and encouragement during these challenging times. Constantly you have energized our hearts and put a “Glide in Our Stride” seeking our necessities and boosting us to continue to move forward “In Such A Time As This.” Enormous blessings to pastors Mark Jackson, Melvin Johnson, Roland Hendricks, Willie Myles, Donald Brown, B.J. McCurdy, Bob Hankins, Booker Randon, Arthur Ferguson, Greg Pickering, Lonnie Dews, Jamie Hill, Larnette Patterson, Carl Smith, Darnell Johnson, Jeff Williams, E.L. Dawson, George McKnight, Lynn Phipps, T.L. Richardson, Louis Dixon, Larry Griggs, K. Taylor, C.E. Jones, Eugene Griggs, Carl Smith, Zach Thomas, Anthony Hall, C.E. Richardson Jr., Wally Strothers, Kenneth Bree, Gloria Cash-Sam, J. Garnett, B. Immanuel, G. Holland, L. Brown, H. Powell, Joseph Myers, Craig Taylor, Ronnie Simple, Darrell James, Michael Johnson, Clifford Randon and countless shepherds in our counties who remind us on a daily basis that there is nothing too hard for God and that He is able to make all grace abound. Love and heartfelt gratitude to each of you. “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the Good News of peace. … Thy God reigneth!” Romans 10:15
Dianna Tamez
Big Shout Out to Socorro Tamez from Galveston. Happy belated birthday May 12. May you have many more blessed birthdays, Mom! #TeamTamez
Faith Gaspare
A shout out to both Quality Turf Farms L.C. and Quality Turf Farms for working during the pandemic. Good work, ladies and gentlemen.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a retired veteran of the U.S. military, a member of Brazoria Men and Women of Action, a member of Mims Community Center and a blessed man of God, Robert Randon. Robert is a dynamic member of the Galilee Baptist Church and the Rev. Booker T. Randon is the Angel of the House. Robert wears many hats at his church and is a man of sound faith and impeccable character. We admonish you to keep praying, keep praising, keep working, keep loving and keep living for Christ and know that your labor is not in vain. “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in His way.” Psalm 37:23
