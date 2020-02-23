Angels’ Share
By Ellen Crosby
Minotaur Books
$26.90, hardcover
Ellen Crosby’s “Wine Country Mystery” series is one I have enjoyed through the years, and this is one I hadn’t seen earlier.
Lucie Montgomery, who is now engaged to Quinn Santori, is a woman who delights not only in the fine beverages produced in her Virginia winery, but also in the history of her property and of the region.
In this one, she and her neighbors and employees are getting ready for Christmas, with some discussion about the vintage decorations she has found to add to the festive feel of the season, as well as plans for yuletide events.
The “Angels’ Share” title is a reference to the amount of alcohol lost to evaporation, while the wine is stored in wooden barrels during the aging process.
In this episode of the long-running series (this is the 10th installment) story of Lucie’s adventures, she learns that a forebear put away a particularly fine Madeira wine, which a 95-year-old relative wants to serve for an important occasion.
Previously unaware of the story — and without knowledge of any such possible windfall — Lucie believes the wine has probably been sold or consumed, but looks for it anyway.
There are scenes relating to secret lodge meetings and of the possibility a former death in a locked room might not have occurred from natural causes, just to whet the appetite of murder-mystery fans.
The plot is engaging, the characters are well-developed, and I found the background information about Virginia places and previous events interesting, as well.
If you’re a lover of light mysteries, and haven’t yet enjoyed Crosby’s Wine Country stories, I’d encourage you to give this one a try.
Glow of Death
By Jane Cleland
Minotaur Books
$24.99, hardcover
An antiques dealer with an eye for more than old furniture and whatnots, Josie Prescott has been asked to appraise a so-called Tiffany lamp she discovers to her delight is actually the real McCoy.
The colors glow, the markings are authentic, and estimates of the lamp’s value continue to climb as the most recent sales are checked.
She returns to the preparations for a Fourth of July barbecue with friends including Police Chief Ellis Hunter, when he is called away to investigate the murder.
The victim is reported to be Ava Belcher, the woman Josie had visited with regard to the Tiffany lamp. When Ellis learns the victim’s husband is not in town, he calls on Josie to provide the victim’s identification for the record.
That’s when Josie realizes the woman she had met was an imposter claiming to be Ava Belcher, and that she was not actually the lamp’s owner.
Before long, the authentic Tiffany lamp disappears and a reproduction is left in its place, presenting the kind of mystery in which Josie’s expertise as an antiques expert is essential.
The story is well-twisted, leaving the reader with a half-dozen possibilities as to who is responsible and where the authentic antique has been taken.
I enjoyed it well enough to find a couple of Jane Cleland’s other novels in this series, which I’ll probably review in future columns.
Heiress Gone Wild
By Laura Lee Guhrke
Avon Books
$26.99, hardcover
When Jonathan Deverill promises a dying friend he will be his daughter’s guardian, he has no idea what’s ahead. One look at his ward, and he knows he’s in trouble.
Marjorie McGann is no tyke in pigtails, but a beautiful young woman with a mind of her own and a yen to make her debut and enjoy a London social season.
Even if she weren’t so gorgeous, she has inherited a fortune from her father, and Jonathan knows he will be fighting off men who want to claim her money.
And what about his own immediate reaction, one that had nothing to do with her bank account and everything to do with his own immediate lust?
Marjorie has been in this private school for the past 13 years, first as a student and in the past few months as a teacher. She’s unprepared for the world of fortune-hunting men, but she’s certainly ready to learn what she can.
It’s a light romance novel with a very different plot. I loved it.
