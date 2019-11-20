Performance Schedule Nov. 21, 22, 23 – 7:00 p.m. Nov. 24 – 2:00 p.m. Nov. 29, 30 – 7:00 p.m. Dec. 1 – 2:00 p.m.
LAKE JACKSON
Like so many Christmas traditions, Ebenezer Scrooge is showing up before Thanksgiving this year.
The Brazosport College Drama Department will present seven performances of the Dickens holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” starting Thursday night in the Seidule Theatre at the college, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. No tickets are required for the free production, but seat reservations can be made.
“It’s kind of a real introduction to the holidays,” Co-Director Leslie Klug said. “It’s the college’s present to the community and it really does get everybody excited.”
Klug has worked many times with Director Dana Andersen-Wyman in the summer children’s theater program, but this is the first adult show they’ve directed together, she said. She’s learned so much from him, she said.
“He can be as hip and ‘now’ as anybody, or he can come back to a period like this and tell everybody the difference between a sixpence and a farthing, and how much bread went for back then,” Klug said. “I’ve learned a whole lot more from him as an adult than I ever did in school and in theaters.”
That brand of versatility will soon be missed, she said. Andersen-Wyman plans to retire in August after running the college’s drama department since 1998.
For his final year, Andersen-Wyman has been presenting a combination of the first plays he directed and his favorite ones, he said. “A Christmas Carol” is one of his favorite plays, but it was not his first choice, he said.
“I wanted to do ‘Wizard of Oz,’ which I did my first year, but I couldn’t get a hold of the author to get the rights,” he said. “So I said, ‘OK, we’ll do “A Christmas Carol.”’ Christmastime — it’ll be fun.”
This year will be the third time the college is putting on “A Christmas Carol,” and it’s the only show that they’ve presented more than twice, Andersen-Wyman said.
The play will remain very close to the original Dickens novel, Andersen-Wyman said. Even though as the director he gets to “play with the material and to be everybody” and “to think in terms of all the characters,” there will be very little of him in it, aside from some transitions, he said.
“The thing with a show like ‘A Christmas Carol’ is that it has so much embodiment in it,” he said. “Scrooge is expected to be a certain way. You’re constrained, but it’s such a fun piece that the constraining is almost immaterial.”
The expectations of portraying Dickens’ miserly Ebenezer Scrooge are not lost on actor Robert Davenport as he prepares to perform the iconic role.
“It’s a typical story, but there are so many actors that have done it and they’ve all added just a little bit of something new to it,” he said. “That’s the challenge — making it your own but also making it recognizable.”
Davenport has acted in “A Christmas Carol” six times, but this will be his first time to portray Scrooge, a role on his acting bucket list, he said. In his portrayal, he hopes to make Scrooge somewhat more relatable and accessible to the audience.
“Dana wants me to play him less as a cartoon, like the Grinch, and more as just a sad, lonely guy who’s not necessarily as mean as he just wants to be left alone,” Davenport said. “It’s a careful balance.”
Davenport’s hope is audiences will “leave having recognized the story and having enjoyed seeing it, despite the fact that it’s the same story that we’ve been telling for 200 years,” he said.
Andersen-Wyman’s feelings are similar, in that he hopes that the audience will take away “the spirit of Christmas,” he said. “Love your fellow human being.”
Seats can be reserved by calling the Seidule Theatre box office at 979-230-3271.
