Brooke McAvoy
Thank you TJ McAvoy for always keeping me focused when my mind is going a million miles a minute, and loving me when I’m a pain. Thank you Christian Indian for being an amazing first-born son. Thank you Dallas Damian for making me laugh and always making me feel pretty. Thank you Emma Indian for being the most amazing daughter ever. Thank you all for just being you.
Michelle Bailey Findley
Shout out to the best mother-in-law/tessa, Liz Lafour. Thank you for everything you do and for just being you. We love and adore you! Michelle and Mason
The Ensmingers
Shout out to A-ARC Electric Company for their help after Imelda. Very nice people and very efficient.
Teresa G Mosqueda
Even when my grandchildren Savanna, Victor, Jaylein, Sierra, Janel and Olivia are not in my arms, on my lap or in my home, they are in my heart and there they will stay forever. We love you guys. Mosqueda
Takeshia Marie
Sending my family big and lots of love after our loss. She’s in a better place, though. Love each and every one of y’all. R.I.P. Granma.
Carrie Elizabeth Shotts
To my amazing Nana, Karen Hanna. I love you so much, Nana. You’re the most amazing person with a beautiful heart and a kind soul. I hope you have a wonderful day! Love, Beth
Darlene Brumley Ringo
Happy anniversary to Traci and Mike Cast! Love, your children, Gabby and Kalani.
Shantelle Duhon Miller
To my other half of 25 years, I love you with every breath I breathe. Thank you for everything you do for our little family. We are blessed to call you my husband and dad to our two boys. Love you, Don Miller
Teresa G Mosqueda
Happy Happy Birthday, RIP Dad (Amando Cantu Gutierrez). We love you and miss you. From Rosie, Betty, Maria, Teresa, JoAnn, Amando
Jennifer Ramirez-Gutierrez
To my loving husband, Roy Gutierrez. Wishing you a happy birthday this week, Oct. 4. Thanks for all you do for our little family. Love, Jennifer, RoRo and our newest edition to our family, Gabriella.
Brooke McAvoy
Thank you, Michele Indian, for being not only my mom, but one of my best friends.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and birthday blessings to Roosevelt Johnson Sr., Beatrice Edison, Aquila Johnson, Sharon Ross and Terylan Jackson, who are very faithful and fruitful members of the Zion Temple AME Church Family and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the angel of the house. We pray that God will continue to lift you up and grant you all the miracles and wishes you deserve. Know that you are “wonderfully and fearfully” made by God and the steps of a good man and a good woman are ordered by the Lord. May God continue to shower you with His abundant grace and favor.
Christina Jaramillo Nino
A happy birthday on Oct. 3rd to our daughter. Marissa Niño; she will finally be a teenager. We love you, sweet girl, and we hope you have an awesome day. Love, Mom, Dad, Ricky, Abby and Marc.
Yvette Crioyos Arroyos
Happy birthday to my mom (Ovidia) and many more blessings. Love you!
Martha Silva
Shout out to my sister, Barbara Trevino, who will be celebrating her birthday Oct. 3. Hope you have a good day. Love You, Sis.
George-Anna McCabe
To my husband, Shawn, you are my everything and I couldn’t imagine doing life without you. Here’s to almost 20 years. Love you, honey!
Christina Soria
To my daughter, Lydia, and my boyfriend, Frank, I love y’all!
Barbara Trevino
Shout out to my grandson, Ryan, who be celebrating his birthday Oct 2. Love you, Ryan.
Liz Martinez-Dvorak
Happy birthday to my bonus daughter, Yvette “Cookie” Garcia. So glad to have you in our lives.
Carmen Huerta Galvan
A special shout out to my nephew, Eric Serna Jr. You are such a caring and good-hearted young man. Wishing you a very happy birthday. We love you!
Rachael Leann
To my mom, Deborah Jaromin Stanford, you’re my heart and rock and I don’t know what I’d do without you. Thanks for always putting up with me. I love you, Mama.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to four fantastic members of the George Washington Carver Class of 1966 — Milton Crockrell, Jessie Jean Helm, Donna Thompson Ellis and Melba Lee Hosey. Words fail to express how much each of you mean to us and how grateful we are that God placed you in our lives. Our prayer is that God will grant you your heart’s desire as you continue to bask in the light and love of His faithfulness. Continued blessings of friendship and love to each of you.
Maryl Barrera
Jase Jeremy and Jaden Jeremy Lopez, we love you.
Amber Stine
I want to send a shout out to someone who is a lot more important than they give themselves credit for. Love is a war
Brooke McAvoy
Shout out to Jaclynn Indian. You’re the peanut butter to my jelly. I love you, little sister.
Barbara Trevino
Shout out to my niece, Yvonne, for her birthday Oct 1. Love you.
ReyandErika Lucero
To the best husband in the world, Reynaldo. You’re the best and we love you.
Brooke Bergen
To my amazing husband. Thank you for all that you do for me and the boys.I love you, Brandon!
Siarrah Sage Loeza
Shout out to my dad, Carlos for funding my college tuition and making my dreams come true.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of healing prayers and birthday blessings to a very devout and dedicated man of God on his 91st birthday, Brother William Brown. Brother William is a member of First Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. G. Holland is the shepherd of the House. Mr. Brown amazes us with his upbeat attitude in life and never omits an opportunity to encourage others with words of wit and wisdom to brighten their day. We applaud you and extend our arms of love to you on your birthday and every day. “It is with long life that you satisfy the Lord and show Him your salvation.” Psalm 91:16
Liz Martinez-Dvorak
Happy birthday to my sister Yvonne.
Tanya Houston
Shout out to my amazing husband, Mike Houston, of nearly 20 years. You are not only my husband but my best friend who has always stood by me and have loved our kids and now grandchildren unconditionally. Thank you
Courtney Robinson
Shout out to my kids, Jenna, Jayce, Raelan, Ryleigh, Blaine and Clayton. They’re completely awesome and perfect.Also to my best half, Aaron. I love them all so much!
