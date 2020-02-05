Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday greetings to Melinda Bonner. Melinda is an anointed woman of God who sings like a nightingale, and like a nightingale, she gives God all the praise. Melinda is a vibrant psalmist at the First Missionary Baptist Church and Dr. Jeff Williams is the angel of the house. Our prayer is that God will continue to give you rainbow days in your life to fully experience His presence, His love and His blessings intensely.
CK Millsap
Shout out to Commissioner Ryan Cade, a man with a big heart. Thanks for all you do in our community and for our special needs kids. A Night In The Spotlight is going to be a wonderful night!
CK Millsap
Thank you Judge Sherry Kersh. We really appreciate your contribution to A Night in the Spotlight. We are going to see lots of smiling faces on April 4, 2020. We could not do this without the help of our community. You rock!
CK Millsap
Huge Shout Out to Wendy Mazurkiewicz and Freeport LNG for your generous donation to A Night in the Spotlight. Thanks to your support, we will be able to honor our peace officers and have another amazing event for our special needs kids. You guys rock!
Shirley Farrington
Shout out to the Class of 1959 for love, togetherness, caring and understanding. We enjoy our time and lunches together. Our communication is great. May God bless us to continue. Happy V-day Feb. 14.
CK Millsap
Big shout out to Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne for your support and contribution to A Night in the Spotlight. We are going to have another amazing event honoring our peace officers and special needs kids. Thank you, Commissioner!
CK Millsap
Many thanks to Judge Robin Rape and Judge Jack Brown for once again supporting our prom. We will be rolling out the red carpet on April 4, 2020, celebrating our special kids and peace officers in Brazoria County. We appreciate you!
CK Millsap
Shouts of appreciation to Scott Daigle and Trish Thompson of MEGlobal for your support of A Night In The Spotlight. Your giving will afford another spectacular night as we honor our peace officers and special needs kids in Brazoria County. We love our sponsors!
CK Millsap
Huge thanks to Jarrod Smith, Alamo Title Company for once again supporting A Night in the Spotlight. You are truly a giving man with a big heart. Our peace officers and special needs kids are going to have another exciting night at the prom.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a very dedicated man of God on his 88th birthday, Napoleon Johnson. Napoleon is a faithful member of the Zion Temple AME Church and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the angel of the house. Napoleon does an immaculate job as caretaker of Zion Temple AME Church, Mims Cemetery and Mims Community Center and we appreciate his ministry of beautification. We present you with flowers of gratitude and pray that God will continue to grant you grace on your birthday and every day.
CK Millsap
Big Shout out to Commissioner David Linder for your contribution and support of A Night In The Spotlight. It is going to be an amazing night for our peace officers and special kids. We appreciate you! Thank you, thank you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of admiration and birthday blessings to one of God’s greatest songbirds, Jeannie Fields. Jeannie is a sanctified and Holy Ghost-filled musician, recording artist and a fervent parishioner at the St. John Baptist Church, where the Rev. Newells is the anointed pastor. Certainly, God has increased and blessed the gifts you were born with to be a blessing to so many people. “He has given each one of us a special gift.” Ephesians 4:7
CK Millsap
Huge shout out to Gabriella Cone, Dow Chemical Co. Your generous contribution to A Night In The Spotlight is greatly appreciated. We are going to have an incredible gala on April 4, 2020, as we roll out the red carpet for our peace officers and special needs kids in Brazoria County. Thank you, Gabriella and Dow Chemical!
CK Millsap
Huge thanks to our friends at the Brazoria Lions Club for your generous donation to A Night In The Spotlight! You guys are amazing. We truly appreciate you.
CK Millsap
Shout out to Maria Atkins of Forever Treasurers for the donation of 65-plus beautiful prom dresses for A Night In The Spotlight. Our special girls are going to shine in their own spotlight April 4, 2020. We love and appreciate you, Maria!
CK Millsap
Huge Shout Out to all the awesome volunteers for A Night In The Spotlight. Last year’s prom was a huge success and this year is going to be even better. You all have hearts of gold. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love, admiration and gratitude to a gracious and glamorous woman of God, Theresa Jackson. Theresa is a vibrant member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and the Rev. Joseph Mayes is the shepherd of the house. Thank you for all of your many acts of love shown to humankind and especially yo those in the Mims Community. A spontaneous smile is by far the best enhancement. It draws other people to you and works wonders for any relationship, “Of all the things you wear, your expression is the most important.”
