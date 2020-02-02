75 years ago
Billy McCoy, 17-year-old Freeport high school football guard, won honors for himself and attention for his town and school when he battled his way to the light heavyweight championship of the district boxing tournament, otherwise known as ‘the Golden Gloves tourney, held in Houston.
McCoy will enter the tournament to be held in Fort Worth on be. 15, where battler from 14 districts will compete for honors.
In addition to winning the light heavyweight title, McCoy was awarded the Elby Pottaway Memorial award for the outstanding performance in the Houston Tournament.
McCoy won a decision from Kid Townsend of Rice Institute in his first match on Tuesday night. The following night he blasted the hopes of Harold Tate of Rice Institute who he also defeated by a decision. In the semi-finals on Thursday night, McCoy hung up another victory — a decision over Lawrence of Rice Institute. In the finals the Freeporter took a decision from Sunny Bingham of Todd Shipyards in tucking away the title.
Three other Freeport high boys made outstanding showings, including Horace Banks, who was knocked out by A.E. Mayes of Todd after reaching the finals. Ray Penney, who was a victim of a very unpopular decision in the semi-finals which gave this bout to Mike Rowald of North Side and Jackie Guldry.
Banks won by a knockout from Harry Erwin and decisioned Grover of Rice Institute in his other two matches. Penney won decisions from Bobby Lawson of Houston and R. C. Quinn of Webster high. Guidry lost a decision to Jodie Baker of Webster in his first bout.
The local boys were trained by Coach Herbert Hopper and Bob Higgins.
50 years ago
Three men and a boy, soaked when their boat hit a snag and sank, huddled for 12 hours around a fire on the banks of Oyster Creek until found by the Gulf Coast Emergency Rescue Squad early Sunday.
All four were from Houston. They were James Benz, his six-year-old son Jimmy, William Frels and Gilbert Wilson.
They were in a 18-foot plywood boat trying out a brand new 5 hp Johnson when a snag ripped a hole in the bottom and the boat sank. This was about 5 p.m. Saturday.
About 9 p.m., a worried Mrs. Benz called the Coast Guard. Jordan Mariam, who heads the Rescue Squad, was called in about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Houston group’s car was located far downstream on the banks of Oyster Creek. A search party headed by Red Broaddus moved upstream until they found the four, who were about three miles Gulfward from Highway 288.
A boat manned by Mariam and John Walters picked up the four, took them upstream to Mariam’s home in Clute and dried them out. They were unharmed, Mariam said, except for a cut by one of the men while trying to whittle a torch to light the firewood.
Walters and Kenneth George later helped the men salvage their boat.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — While sports fans were watching the Super Bowl Sunday evening, some area munchkins were having a running game of their own.
They were marching in a line, following Chuck E. Cheese and diving for game tokens and play money. The children seemed oblivious to the fact that the biggest football game of the year was happening less than 60 miles away.
Five-year-old Amy Tuley’s focus was riding the clock lift, not the game’s point spread.
Tuley’s parents, Richard and Stacey Tuley, decided to have a family night with Amy and her brother, Jason, 3, instead of watching the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers battle it out at Reliant Stadium in Houston.
Richard was leaving on a business trip today and the Lake Jackson family wanted to spend the evening together.
“We wanted to do something together before he left,” Stacey Tuley said.
If the Houston Texans or the Dallas Cowboys had made it to the Super Bowl, the couple said they would have probably watched the game. But the Tuleys said they were indifferent as to whether the Patriots or the Panthers won.
Celebrating the eighth birthday of her son, Chad Salazar, was more important than watching the game to Freeport resident Trina White.
“We’re spending time with him on his birthday,” White said.
White, father Jesse Salazar and daughter Serena Salazar, 5, watched Chad ride a motorcycle game and march with Chuck E.
Although several families filled the restaurant tables, general manager Michael Karr said business was slower than usual for a Sunday night.
Karr said the family restaurant had half the number of the parties that it normally has on a Sunday. All the parties earlier Sunday afternoon seemed to wrap up come 5 p.m.
“They all ended at the time the Super Bowl started,” Karr said.
Derron Smith, guest service manager at Hastings Book, Music and Video, said business also was a little slow at his store.
Although Smith was working early Sunday evening, he said he would be rooting for the Patriots later on at home when he got off.
“I hope the Patriots win because they have some former LSU guys on their team,” Smith said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.