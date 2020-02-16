Bloody Genius
By John Sandford
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
$29, hardcover
Although his Luke Davenport novels are my favorites of the John Sandford books, this one, featuring Virgil Flowers, is among my favorites featuring other characters.
Virgil would really like to ignore the summons from the governor to help unmask a particularly vicious killer, but that wouldn’t be wise.
Reluctantly leaving behind his farm chores, as well as his girlfriend, Frankie, who is expecting twins any day, he answers the call to lend his hand to an investigation.
Margaret Trane, lead investigator in the case, is suspicious, but cautiously agrees to accept Virgil’s help — especially when it is obvious she has no alternative.
Before long, she and Virgil discover they can work well together, especially when he makes it clear he just wants to find the killer and go home to his pregnant girlfriend.
The victim, a University of Minnesota professor who was a respected physician, has been killed in a little-used — and usually locked — upper room at the school’s library.
Some things about his background appear shady, suggesting a number of disparate motives for someone wanting him dead, along with additional suspects.
Of course each of the hints about the killer and the motive needs investigation, just in case it offers a key to the solution, but as the reader expects, most of them prove to be wishful thinking.
The victim is a multi-married-then-divorced individual, and his former wives — along with the one he hasn’t yet had time to divorce — are among the many suspects with reason to want him dead.
From time to time, one character or another shares his thoughts about how and why the crime occurred, but the reader is aware most of these are somewhat off the mark.
Virgil’s down-home personality shines through the story, making the book an enjoyable one, despite a really bloody description or two.
As is the case in most of Sandford’s books, the main investigator gets help of various kinds from detective friends, in this case including Luke’s agreement to call in a political favor.
My only problem with Sandford’s novels is the number of them. He has written many, but I still want more — and for him to finish them at a faster pace.
Once a Spy
By Mary Jo Putney
Kensington Books
$27.95, hardcover
Suzanne Duval has been rescued from a Turkish harem, where she was taken after pirates captured the ship in which she was traveling.
After having undergone unrelenting sadistic torture from the cruel sheik who “owned” her, she is living in London, existing on the meager proceeds of her sewing ability.
Colonel Simon Duval, a cousin of her late husband, whom she had met immediately prior to her former marriage, has learned of her situation and sought to help her.
The two of them had formed a friendship during that long-ago meeting. Although other acquaintances have treated her as a prostitute, rather than a victim, Simon reacts much differently, proposing marriage.
He has seen a great deal of cruelty in his own life, and has never forgotten his brief acquaintance with this beautiful woman.
Suzanne’s experiences — both before and after her capture — have left her with a fear of sexual intimacy, and she explains she is no candidate for a normal marriage.
He responds with understanding, but soon begins to want more than the platonic relationship to which he has agreed. Very slowly, Suzanne begins to respond, with Simon holding himself in check and backing away from intimacies he knows are unwelcome.
It’s a story about two people getting to know and understand each other, and to build a lasting trust and intimacy. Putney does an excellent job in presenting these emotions, making this much more than just another romance novel.
Today We Go Home
By Kelli Estes
Sourcebooks Landmark
$15.99, trade paperback
Two women have portrayed themselves as men in order to serve as soldiers. One is Larkin Bennett, now suffering from survivor’s guilt after having served in Afghanistan in the present day.
Her Civil War era counterpart, Emily Wilson, has disguised herself as a man and served with great competence as a Federal soldier until her gender is finally discovered.
The book’s focus changes from one to the other after Larkin discovers a diary kept by Emily to document her experiences.
Both women suffer the loss of someone important to them, making their experiences and their reactions particularly relevant.
Despite the continual changes of viewpoint that cause the book to be somewhat difficult to navigate, the impact is both strong and realistic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.