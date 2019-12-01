75 years ago
Plans are being worked out for more rigid enforcement of traffic regulations within the city limits of Freeport, according to A.J. Schammerhorn, newly appointed Freeport chief of police, who said that a 24-hour-a-day patrol service would be inaugurated here just as soon as the necessary facilities and personnel can be secured.
A new patrol car for use by the city will arrive this week and the city is accepting applications now for the services of two uniformed patrolmen, Chief Schammerhorn said.
“The city is issuing a warning to all motorists that traffic regulations in the city will be strictly enforced and for the sake of safety we are sure that all citizens will lend their cooperation,” Schammerhorn pointed out.
Motorists who do not have a driver’s license, or need old licenses renewed, are urged to attend to this matter at once. This service may be attended to at the Freeport fire station each Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at which time the Department of Public Safety has a driver’s license man available for such purpose.
Automobile owners are also urged to check their cars for proper lighting, making sure that they have two headlights and at least one tail light.
One-way traffic signs and stop sighs are being installed and the town is being sectioned into speed zones. From the railroad to the heart of the city on every street a 20-mile speed limit regulation will be in effect. The 30-mlle-an-hour zone will extend from the railroad west to the city limits on all streets.
Signs designating the zones will be installed shortly. Speed limits will apply to all vehicles, including motor bykes.
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — Bids outnumber other items on the City Council agenda for tonight’s regular meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. in City Hall.
First, bids opened at the previous meeting are due to be acted on for purchase of two chassis for garbage units and for one packer type body.
The Council will also be asked to allow bids to be taken on a trailer to be used to transport the recently purchased bulldozer, which is too large to go on the trailer now owned by the city.
The annual audit report is due for presentation. The only other items on the agenda are the minutes of the Nov. 17 meeting and reports by the city manager.
15 years ago
POINT BLANK — A fatal ranch house fire near Lake Livingston might have claimed the life of a popular visiting judge in Brazoria County.
San Jacinto County Sheriff Lacy Rogers said a body was found about 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the small ranch house belonging to Allen Stilley, 72, of Quintana. The cause of the fire appeared accidental, but investigators had not ruled out arson as a cause, he said.
“We called in the state fire marshal, and they’re the ones that are doing an investigation,” Rogers said.
Sheriff’s investigators were called to the scene about 2:15 a.m. after a passerby noticed the flames, Rogers said. The house was engulfed when firefighters arrived; the slab was all that remained once the fire was extinguished.
An unidentifiable body was found near the back of the house and was sent to the Harris County Medical Examiner for an expedited autopsy, said Surfside Beach Police Chief Randy Smith, who was called to escort witnesses and next of kin to Point Blank. The town is about 11 miles from Coldspring.
Stilley’s assistant was the last person who spoke to him Friday night, and the judge told her that he had a nice fire going, Rogers said.
Investigators also found at the scene a charred Ford F-150, the truck that Stilley was last seen driving, Smith said.
In spite of the circumstantial evidence, Stilley’s sister, Lake Jackson resident Doris Kramig, held out hope that the body did not belong to her brother.
Stilley became a popular visiting judge in Brazoria County, handling many crimes of prison inmates, said retired Judge J. Ray Gayle III.
Prior to being a visiting judge, Stilley was an appellate judge and a retired Harris County district judge. He also served a number of years as a prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
“Judge Stilley was a fine man and a good judge and friend,” Gayle said. “He was a tough judge. He tried a lot of criminal cases, and he didn’t get intimidated by the thugs that he tried and he did what was right.”
Stilley was an associate of attorneys such as criminal defense attorney Dick DeGuerin and the legendary Percy Foreman, said Angleton attorney Tom Selleck, who got to know Stilley while working for the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.