Wanita Bess
I just want to say thank you! Sending love, deepest gratitude and admiration to all of the front line workers who have been so selflessly making personal sacrifices. You have been working tirelessly to keeping our communities safe every day and especially during this coronavirus pandemic. Your service, dedication, commitment and courage is saving countless lives and making such a huge impact/difference. Thanks for everything you do and for being our guiding light during these trying times. May God bless you all.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to pastor Melvin and First Lady Sheena Johnson on their 38th Wedding Anniversary. Dr. Melvin Johnson is a renowned author, religious TV commentator and the esteemed pastor of the Heart of Christ Community Church. We applaud both of you for your devotion to each other, your family, your church and most of all for your dedication to further the spread of God’s love throughout the world. Love is a gift sent from on high to unite souls as one. Continue to hold dear as a diamond this gift from above. “Love is patient, Love is kind. … It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” 1st Corinthians 13:4-8
Theresa Jackson
Special thanks to Mike McGuire of TxDot, and his team for erecting road signs to mark the Community of Mims on FM 521 from the San Bernard to Four Forks. It makes us proud to have this acknowledgement.
Kandy Taylor-Hille
I miss my students at Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program. Thanks for working so hard through all of this. You’re resilient, and I know next year will be fantastic.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to Bishop Hollis Hall, pastor of The Living Waters Holiness Church. It is often stated the really “great” person is the person who makes every person feel “great.” God, who is love, simply cannot help but shed blessings upon blessings upon you because of your “great” endeavors to sound forth the trumpet of God’s “great” redeeming love. Showers of blessings to you is our prayer. “For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.” Psalm 91:11,12
Anna Maria Gutierrez
I miss my sisters, Teresa Mosqueda and Rosie Mendoz. Miss you, Sissys. Love y’all.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of treasured love and birthday blessings to a graceful woman of God, Elaine Grice. Elaine is a pillar of strength at the Bethlehem-St. Mary Circuit AME Church and the Rev. Learnett Patterson is the angel of the House. We appreciate the love and sunshine that you have touched others with and certainly your patience and grace shines upon everyone around you. God’s hand of mercy abide with you forever. “The Lord will keep you from all harm. He will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forever.” Psalm 121:7-8
