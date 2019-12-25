Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and happy 92nd birthday blessings to the most amazing Christian woman, prayer warrior and my former Sunday School teacher, Mother Mozella Randon Thompson. Mother Thompson is an astonishing fountain of praise at the Galilee Baptist Church, where Pastor Booker T. Randon is the shepherd of the house. Thank you for your dedication, strength, wisdom and encouragement that you have deposited into the lives of others. You always admonished you biblical students to keep our eyes on the star post in glory, and good manners and good behavior would take us farther in life than millions of dollars. Thank you for your Godly wisdom and we pray God will continue to, “Bless and keep you. The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you, and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
Shirley Farrington
Love, blessings and thanks to the gentlemen who blessed the Class of 1959 on Dec. 12 at Angleton Seafood. Your kindness is remembered. Also the waitress who served us so kindly, Ms. Desiree. There is always someone to care. Merry Christmas; Happy New Year. God bless you.
Maribel Gonzalez Ayala
Wishing a Merry Christmas to my hubby, Marcos III, and both my sons, Marcos IV and Jacob. Love y’all so much.
Rosa Elia Rodriguez
Shout out to my familias and friends, Rodriguez, Miller, Munoz, Smith, Escamilla, Cantu, Baldaz, Garcia, Villanueva. Feliz Navidad y Prospero Ano Nuevo.
Mary L Moreno
Wishing all of our deployed American heroes a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Rodney C. Vaughn
Merry Christmas to my daughter, Angelie Vaughn; my brother, David Shepherd; my mom, Angie Ellis; and all of my wonderful grandchildren.
Martha Silva
Shout out to all my family and friends. Hope you all have a very merry Christmas.
Catherine Jordan
A shout out to FPD and Chief Garivey for all they did for Abigail and her family and for what they continue to do for the city of Freeport.
Kayla Jones
Shout out to Kasen and Kaleb. Merry Christmas; Mommy loves you.
Cindy Markos
Merry Christmas to everyone.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a saved, seasoned and sanctified servant of God, Mother Edith Grovery. Mother Grovey is an inspiring parishioner at the St. Mary-Bethlehem AME Church, and Pastor Learnett Patterson is the angel of the house. God always blesses those with a pure heart and who exemplify genuine love for others. “For through wisdom your days will be many. And years will be added to your life.” Proverbs 9:11. We pray that the Lord Jesus will continue to shine His light of love on you as He showers you with blessings and grace throughout the year. God bless you on your birthday and every day of the year.
Becky Meinen
A shout out to my husband of 47 years for taking care of me, and my daughter, Koren McGowen, for being my chauffeur, calendar keeper and anything else I need. I love you both and thank you for all you do.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.