Kelli Wright Nelson
Cami Gartman, I am beyond proud of your motivation and dedication to reach your goals. Your level of responsibility is remarkable. I love you so much and can’t wait to see all you accomplish in the future! Love, Mom
Judy Blair Mosqueda
Thank you. Astros. for a wonderful season. Always a fan!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of profound admiration and birthday blessings to a virtuous woman of God and one of America’s greatest educators, Professor Marva Doss. There are some things we cannot measure, like the depths of waves and sea and the heights of stars in heaven and the joy you have brought to others. No words could begin to do justice to you for imparting your Godly attributes into the lives of all humankind. We send showers of love to you and we pray that the God of all mercy will continue to cover you with His feathers and under His wings you will find refuge. Psalm 91:4.
Sofia Carreon
To my beautiful sisters Jeannie Ruiz and Lisa Carreon for being the bravest, loving, understanding big sisters I could ever ask for. Lisa for her wisdom and a leader, and Jeannie for showing me that scars are beautiful and love overcomes everything. Love, your little sister, Sofia
Erica Zarate Perez
Shout out to my son, Brandon Martinez, for being an awesome son and an amazing brother to his siblings. We love you and we’re all so proud of you for all your accomplishments. Reach for the stars, son! Love, Mom
Dian Marie Long
Shout out to my family. So missing y’all. Wishing you a great fall season. Your mom, Dian.
Carol Rangel
Shout Out to Kay McNeely: Happy Birthday; I did not forget.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of endearment and blessings to Pastor and Sister T.L. Richardson, Grace Rutherford, Laverne Newells, Vanessa Mathis, Adrene Richardson, Sandra Hayes and to all the inspiring congregants of the New Hope Baptist Church who hosted a mountaintop Missionary Conference. Tender blessings of mercy to each of you as you plant seeds of kindness in our world. Our prayer to you is that God will continue to enlarge your territory of His great love and your ability to share His divine grace with others.
Angel Best
Ally Best, I’m proud of you and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dreams; stay focused.
Dianna Tamez
Big Shout Out to Gloriana D. Perez for making the basketball team for CIS. #GoCluteCougars
Elizabeth J. Huntsman Teague
Mike Teague, you are my hero!
Shelby Vaughn
Brandon Vaughn, you make marriage fun. Thank you for all you do for us. I love you.
Kamella Garrison
Chris Garrison, thanks babe for all you do. We love you so much.
Martha Silva
Shout out to my granddaughter, Angelina Leija, for making basketball team. Go Clute Cougars.
Darnell Perry
Shout out to my son, Jaden Perry. Not only do you make me proud on the football field but also in the classroom. And also shout out to my little ones, Naryiah Perry and Darnell Jr. Daddy loves y’all past the galaxies.
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and congratulations to Pastor Louis Dixon, the Rev. Jerry Higgins, Thelma Higgins, Marjie Mitchell, Jean Higgins, Johnnie Bell, Jessie Helms, Haticia Johnican and all the dynamic parishioners at the Macedonia Baptist Church who commemorated their 139th Homecoming Services. High notes of honor to Pastor Roland Hendricks and the Rev. Ronald Higgins for their triumphant messages of encouragement and enlightenment. Keep holding up your Christian banner of salvation. Our prayer is that God will continue to lead each of you in shady, green pastures, so rich and so sweet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.