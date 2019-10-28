ALVIN — The Houston Food Bank recently recognized Alvin Community College with the Higher Education Partner of the Year Award. The award was announced during a luncheon Oct. 16.
“We are grateful and honored to have the opportunity to provide this initiative to eligible students and for the recognition of our successful partnership with the Houston Food Bank,” ACC Director of Student Retention Holly Williams said.
ACC opened a Food for Change food pantry for economically disadvantaged students in 2018. The program is a partnership between the college and the Houston Food Bank.
Eligible students are able to receive up to 60 pounds of food once a month from the pantry. To be eligible students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, be in good academic standing, maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average and must be enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours.
