I think I have reached the end of my rope. I am going to think seriously about cutting my hair tonight before I take a shower. It may not be pretty, but it will not look a Benjamin Franklin haircut.
Unlike old Ben, I do have hair on the top. It’s getting a little long in the back and short about mid ear. Looks strange. At least if I cut it, it will make me feel a little better I think. And if per chance that would happen, it would be the first time. But these are unusual conditions, so maybe it could happen that it will turn out good and cheer me up … or not.
n n n
I have decided to not watch any more news, especially CNN and Fox News, and watch a few movies.
I did watch a movie yesterday evening. It was “Tarpoon.” Talk about cheering one up, it was one of the goriest movies I’ve ever seen. I kept watching because it was one of those movies that would end with a surprise. I had watched what I thought would be the goriest part, but no. Yep, it was gory right up to the bitter end.
Think I’ll watch “Quigley Down Under” tonight for the umpteenth time. Tom Selleck always cheers me up!
n n n
Talk about inventive cooks, Linda Sharlow has to be one of the best. She sent this email this morning, just in time for this column.
I would like to think at one time many moons ago when I didn’t hate cooking so much, I would have thought of this, but I think probably not.
Hey Gin,
I wanted to make banana pudding, but no vanilla wafers were to be had during this pandemic. I do keep a stock of cake mixes, so one yellow cake mix, one cup water and 1/4 cup of oil became by batter. I put one teaspoon in each cupcake pan and baked on 300 degrees for about 20 minutes. Let them sit for a couple of hours to get even crispier. Perfect vanilla wafers for the banana pudding. I may never buy vanilla wafers again!
Linda
Linda,
I wonder how long, if ever, before I would have thought to do that. I think knowing me, I would have said to heck with it, made the cake and put White Mountain Icing on it.
Speaking of White Mountain Icing, Cheryl texted me yesterday to remind her of how to make this marshmallow-like icing. I didn’t think she would ever forget how to make it. Like me, she has make it a bunch.
Like the good mom that I am, I remembered. It is ingrained in my brain. She made it and sent me a picture of it. She also sent me a picture of Ron licking the beaters. I texted her back, and like the good mother-in-law I am, told her to tell him, “I hope he chokes on it!” I should have been the one doing that job.
n n n
Becky sent this in. She said, “Yum I want some now.” So like her dear friend in Texas, Linda, she whipped some up. When those two lived next door to each other in Padre Island, they cooked for everybody in the immediate area.
Slow-Cooker Queso
Ingredients
2 cups pepper Jack cheese, shredded
1 cup American cheese, shredded
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 (10-ounce) can Ro-Tel
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
Kosher salt
Finely chopped red onion, for garnish
Sliced jalapenos, for garnish
Chopped cilantro leaves, for garnish
Tortilla chips for serving
DIRECTIONS
In a 1 1/2 quart slow cooker, toss both cheeses with cornstarch to evenly coat. Stir in Ro-Tel and evaporated milk; season with salt.
Cover and cook on low until mixture is bubbling and thickened slightly, 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Uncover and stir until smooth. Season with more salt, and garnish with onion, jalapenos and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
Becky,
I bet you keep that recipe in your recipe box. Of course, if there is someone in the crowd who doesn’t like Ro-Tel because of the heat, that can be regulated with a can of tomatoes and a can of chiles. You can add as many chiles as you like that way. I like mine hot, so the Ro-Tel works for me along with the jalapenos for garnish.
Thank you both, ladies.I hope you are well and stay that way. Of course, I wish that for everyone. This too shall pass. Just wish it would before I screw up my hair.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.